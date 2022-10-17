AIT Worldwide Logistics exceeds fundraising goal, raises more than $68,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teammates from across AIT Worldwide Logistics’ North American region came together to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® this year. Including the company’s Promised match, AIT successfully exceeded its $60,000 goal for a total donation of $68,195.

“The fight to end cancer is a cause that’s close to my heart, personally, and to the hearts of so many of us here at AIT,” said AIT Worldwide Logistics Executive Chairman and CEO, Vaughn Moore. “It makes me so proud to see our teammates show up every year without fail to support this critical work for the kids of St. Jude and really Engage in their communities to make a difference.”

Moore added that AIT selected St. Jude as the company’s Flagship Alliance in 2017 because not only does the hospital treat pediatric cancer patients, but they also never charge patients’ families for their services.

To raise both money and awareness for the cause, AIT teammates participated in a variety of events starting in June and culminating during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. Fundraising activities included cook outs, auctions, a cake walk, department decorating contests, bingo games, raffles, a fall festival featuring food trucks, a pumpkin painting contest, and more.

Since first partnering with St. Jude, AIT’s supply chain solutions experts have worked together to raise more than $356,000 to support the hospital’s efforts, which include sharing lifesaving, cutting-edge research with Doctors and medical institutions all over the world.

St. Jude has spent the past five decades leading the charge in putting an end to childhood cancer, caring for patients, and creating treatments that helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from just 20% to more than 80%. Learn more at www.stjude.org/together.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and Trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, food, government, healthcare, high-tech , industrial and life sciences. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT’s flexible business model customizes door-to-door deliveries via sea, air, ground, and rail — on time and on budget. With expert teammates Staffing more than 100 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT’s full-service options also include customs clearance, Warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers’ trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.