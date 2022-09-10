Aislynn Hayes out for season

Mississippi State Women’s basketball first-year Coach Sam Purcell will be without guard Aislynn Hayes this season as she rehabs from offseason shoulder surgery, she announced Friday.

Aislynn (Middle Tennessee State), along with her Sisters Anastasia (Middle Tennessee State) and Alasia (Notre Dame), transferred to Mississippi State last season. However, they didn’t take the court together as Alasia missed the season due to injury.

“Although it saddens me that I will not be able to share the court with my two Sisters and my teammates this season, I will be their loudest cheerleader every day,” Aislynn wrote on Twitter.

Aislynn was a key part in a shorthanded MSU roster. She averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 assists while shooting 32 percent from 3-point range.

Aislynn spent two seasons at MTSU, where she was the Conference USA freshman of the year in 2019-20. She followed it up with second-team C-USA honors her sophomore season, during which she averaged 14.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

She’ll have two seasons of Eligibility remaining as she hasn’t used her redshirt or COVID-19 year yet.

The Sisters are natives of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where they attended Riverdale High School. Anastasia, who enters her final season of eligibility, is the SEC’s leading returning scorer. Part of why she returned was for the opportunity to play with her sisters.

Mississippi State opens its season at Humphrey Coliseum on Nov. 9 against Mississippi Valley State.

