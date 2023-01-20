Airdronian celebrates U18 World Championships – DiscoverAirdrie.com

She said she will never forget it. Airdronia goaltender Farah Walker captured gold with Team Canada at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships in Östersund, Sweden.

Team Canada walked through the tournament beating everyone in their path. After pool play, Canada went straight to the semi-finals where they played a well-rounded game against Finland coming out on top, 3-2 in overtime. In the final against Sweden, Canada ran away winning it 10-0.

“The entire tournament went by super fast. It didn’t feel like we were there for 18 days. Getting to go to such a beautiful country and Exploring it with a great group of people made the time fly by, obviously, the result [of the tournament] speaks for itself, but I feel like it wouldn’t have happened without the environment we created,” explained Walker

Being able to create an inclusive group of hockey players was one of the keys to their success, it didn’t matter where the players were from [east coast or west coast]. According to Walker every day the team just got better and better and the group that they had was extremely special.

“I think it’s something that so many little girls dream of, winning a gold medal for Team Canada. It’s something that I’m super proud of, I’m just happy to be home and represent the country.”

When asked about what was the most intense game of the tournament, Walker talked about the semi-final against Finland being very nerve-racking.

“Obviously going into overtime and winning it, I think that had everyone’s nerves Shocked a little bit. It was one of the biggest challenges we faced together. I think we really had to come together to overcome it and I think we did a great job at the end of the day as we got the win and we moved on.”

With this year being Walker’s final year of eligibility for the U18 team, she hopes to be invited to the U22 Team Canada development team in the next couple of years. From there, Walker hopes to make the national team and eventually head to the Olympics.

Now back playing in Canada, Walker will finish out her season with the Okanagan Hockey Academy Female U18 Prep Team before heading to the US to play for the University of Colgate as she has committed to play for their hockey program starting in 2024.

When asked about what was something that really caught her eye in Sweden about the country, it was a bit more of a Canadian answer than you might think.

“Coming from Canada where you have a lot of snow, I don’t think I’ve honestly ever seen that much snow in my entire life. There was probably 10 feet just packed everywhere of snow.”

During the summer, even though it’s not hockey season, Walker still trains to stay in top shape, but some of her favorite summer activities include, pickleball, Spike ball, beach volleyball and many more.

