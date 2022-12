Bringing back the nostalgia and amazing musicality of classic rock n’ roll, Air Supply will hit the stage at Midland Center for the Arts on Feb. 5, 2023.

The rock duo Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock will thrill audiences with hits including, “Making Love Out of Nothing At All,” “All Out of Love,” “Dance With Me” and more.

Air Supply has toured the world, bringing their live show to audiences around the globe. In January 2020, the Australian newspaper, The Herald Sun, proclaimed Air Supply in the Top 5 “Greatest Aussie Bands” of all time. The group has sold more than 100 million albums, which included seven consecutive Top-Five singles. Air Supply was one of the most successful groups of the early 1980’s. They hit #1 on the singles chart in 1981 with “The One That You Love” and reached the Billboard Top 10 more than a half-dozen additional times, with signature songs like “All Out of Love,” “Lost in Love,” “Even the Nights are Better,” and “Making Love Out of Nothing At All.” In addition, the group reached the Top 40 of the Adult Contemporary chart 15 times, most recently in 2010 with both “Dance with Me” and “Faith in Love.” Tickets start at $34 and are on sale now through the Midland Center for the Arts ticket office or online at midlandcenter.org. A limited number of VIP tickets are available. VIP ticket holders will be able to attend a photo meet and greet with Air Supply, attend sound check, and more.