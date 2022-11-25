Air Jordan’s Best Golf Shoes are Out Now

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it is officially crunch time for holiday shopping. Luckily for athletes, Nike and Jordan Brand have launched several exciting shoes over the past few weeks.

This time, Golfers are in for an early treat. While none of us will ever be as effortlessly cool as Michael Jordan, we can at least try. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, and we can now wear the same shoes on the greens as “His Airness.”

Two of Jordan’s most recognizable basketball shoes from his legendary line have been redesigned for golf. Below is everything shoppers need to know about the Air Jordan golf shoes on sale now.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button