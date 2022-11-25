Air Jordan’s Best Golf Shoes are Out Now

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it is officially crunch time for holiday shopping. Luckily for athletes, Nike and Jordan Brand have launched several exciting shoes over the past few weeks.

This time, Golfers are in for an early treat. While none of us will ever be as effortlessly cool as Michael Jordan, we can at least try. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, and we can now wear the same shoes on the greens as “His Airness.”

Two of Jordan’s most recognizable basketball shoes from his legendary line have been redesigned for golf. Below is everything shoppers need to know about the Air Jordan golf shoes on sale now.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

View of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf in the ‘Royal’ colorway. Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is inspired by one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. The model features “Air” cushioning and an integrated Traction pattern to help you power through your swing.

Shoppers can choose between seven colorways for $140 on Nike’s website. Not every shoe size is available in each colorway, but Golfers should be able to find the right shoe for them as long as supplies last.

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf

View of the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf in the ‘Taxi’ colorway. Nike

“MJ” made history in the Air Jordan 12. The time the model is back in a low-top and geared up for the course. The model features a full-length Zoom Air unit, a hybrid outsole with integrated traction, and seven removable spikes.

Additionally, sunrise-inspired stitch lines on the genuine leather upper recall the original design from the Chicago Bulls’ 1996 NBA Championship run.

Shoppers can choose between four classic colorways on Nike’s website. The shoes are available in most sizes for $220. Even better, Nike’s Black Friday sale applies to these shoes, so consumers can get 20% off, which brings the price down to $183 before taxes.

