Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Cherry DH4120-161

Over the course of the last few years, golf has exploded in popularity, inciting brands like Nike and Jordan to throw their own hat onto the green. And following a drive of spike-adorned sneakers as well as some Collaborative Releases with Eastside Golf, it’s evident that the Jumpman is all-in.

In the past, Jordan Brand has brought many an iconic sneaker — such as the Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” and the Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” — to the course. And now, the Air Jordan 12 “Cherry,” too, is gearing up for play, donning golf spikes Underneath a relatively faithful, low-top reconstruction. Aside from its bottom, the pair is almost identical to its lifestyle counterparts, incorporating many of the same materials, hardware, and embroidered branding. The sockliner and heel tab are tell-tale signs of its category, however, with “GOLF” text stamped next to the Jumpman logo.

For a closer, official look at the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry,” see below. At the time of writing this, a release date has not been revealed; for now, sit tight and await further updates.

