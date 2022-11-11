Air Jordan 12 Golf “Cherry” Release Date

Eastside Golf recently had a hand in reimagining the Air Jordan 12 Low for the green, but it seems #23’s eponymous label has plans to continue churning out modified versions of the 27-year-old design.

Recently, a user on social media shared that he was sent a pair of the “Cherry” 12’s instead of the “Playoff” style he ordered. Folks have been asking for a retro of the original “White/Varsity Red/Black” style that’s been dubbed as the aforementioned fruit for years, given that the Air Jordan last dropped in 2009. Rumors of the sneaker returning in 2017 proved false. And while some fans will be delighted that the “Cherry” look will return at all, others have criticized Jordan Brand for doing everything but releasing the shoe everyone wants. The NIKE, Inc. sub-unit, however, could be using the opportunity as the start of a proper retro’s rollout. Only time will tell.

No firm Nike.com launch details have been disclosed by the brand, but that’s likely to change soon. In the meantime, enjoy an early in-hand look at the pair ahead, courtesy of Instagram users @unbreakablekicks and @zSneakerHeadz.

For more from Team Jumpman, check out all upcoming Air Jordan 4 releases.