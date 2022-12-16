Air Jordan 1 Low Golf ‘Purple Smoke’ Release Information

We live in an era where micro-trends churn out Styles at an ever-accelerating rate. However, some apparel never goes out of style. For example, Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers remain as popular as ever.

Not only do Air Jordan sneakers fly off the shelves, but so do their Redesigned golf models. While golf has a negative stereotype of exclusivity, Nike and Jordan Brand have worked to tear down walls and make the sport more appealing and accessible to everyone.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button