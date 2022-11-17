Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Court Purple DD9315-105

Running rampant in 2021, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf has centered on its next colorway from the Archives to embark on, extending last year’s dominantly employed “Court Purple” ensemble.

Identical to the construction of its 2020 Air Jordan 1 proposition, the pair’s base layer and midsole offer a crisp white Canvas for the titular “Court Purple” overlays to revel in the lime light. The latter comes coated along the forefoot, quarter and heel counter’s smooth leather panels in stark contrast to the jet-black outfits of the Swooshes, laces, tongue construction and sock liner. Debossed at its heel, the winged Jordan Insignia renders a pitch-dark color-match while vibrant violets exit the equation through “GOLF” branding at the tongue tab and underfoot amid the tread retooled for the green. In a disparate conclusion, vivid red insoles conclude the model’s design elements.

While no release date information has been shared just yet, in the meantime enjoy official images of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Court Purple” below.

For more from the Beaverton-based banner, the Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” is rumored to be releasing next summer.