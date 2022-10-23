Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Midnight Navy” DQ0660-100

While it’s Collaboration with Eastside Golf remains just a few weeks away, Jordan Brand has long since established its talents on the green through the latter few years, as seen on the feet’s of Keegan Bradley and Harold Varner III most recently. Consistently employed until the Air Jordan 1 Low, its high-top counterpart is now expanding Jumpman’s inline propositions retooled for your swing.

Eerily Reminiscent to the 2020 release of the Air Jordan 1 CO.JP, “Midnight Navy” hues lay claim to the same areas including its laces, tongue liner and reconfigured tread while its color-matched overlays render a glossy patent leather finish. The silhouette’s underlying panels and midsole proffer a blank Canvas utilizing crisp “White” hues whereas “Metallic Silver” shades outfit the vamp upfront before concluding along the midfoot Swoosh, winged collar Insignia and upper tongue construction as various “Golf” branding further denotes the model’s performance use.

While we sit tight on the pairs release date, enjoy a first look at the Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Midnight Navy” below in the meantime.

For more under the Beaverton-based brand’s umbrella, the Air Jordan 1 Mid receives a dominant “University Blue” treatment.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Release Date: 2022

Color: White/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy Mens: N/A

Style Code: DQ0660-100







Source: solebyjc