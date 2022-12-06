In recent years, the intersection of sneaker culture and golf greens has found its stride. Capitalizing on this, Nike and Jordan Brand have continued to reinvent popular silhouettes and colorways for the sport. One of the most popular models to be Featured in a golf-ready variant has been the Air Jordan 1. In both its high-top and low-top presentations, the Air Jordan 1 Golf has gone from taking on Collaborations with Eastside Golf to Revisiting the popular “Shattered Backboard” look. Now, following a first glance at the pair, the Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Midnight Navy” has been officially revealed.

Featuring a color scheme reminiscent of the Air Jordan 1 CO.JP “Midnight Navy,” this revised outfit of the Air Jordan 1 High Golf offers an eye-catching patent leather finish at its overlays. Supporting these shiny navy panels, a white leather base at the midfoot combines with a soft gray Featured at the toe and collar. “Metallic Silver” brings another hit of flashiness to the pair at its Swooshes while a white stitched midsole rests atop a spikeless navy rubber outsole to complete the look.

Release information for the Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Midnight Navy” includes a launch date of December 10 via Nike and select golf Retailers at a price of $160 USD.

Take a complete look at the pair above and for more in footwear, Nike and Kyrie Irving have ended their partnership following Irving’s continued controversial actions.