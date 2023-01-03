Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Black/White” DQ0660-101

Jordan Brand’s golf-centric lineup has almost exclusively aired on the side of familiar and iconic choices for its color blocking. From Nods to the past including both a “Chicago” and “Shadow” composition, the Air Jordan 1 High Golf is now set to attribute the same monochromatic Aesthetic seen on this coming February’s retro proposition, coordinating its own concoction akin to the constantly re- released Nike Dunk Low “Panda”.

When compared initially, the two silhouettes seem ostensibly identical, save the tooling of its serrated tread underfoot that’s been crafted specifically for the green. Continuing its rare renovations including GOLF branding affixed to the tongue tabs alongside flipping the collar panel in opposition to its colorless winged insignia, the remainder of the clad leather silhouette rings true to that of its 1985 original through the simplistic pairing of a crisp white base layer and jet-black stitched overlays and Swooshes.

While we sit tight on further release details, enjoy official images of the Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Black/White” below in the meantime.

For more under the Jumpman umbrella, check out the recently surfaced imagery of the Air Jordan 2 Craft.

Air Jordan 1 Golf High

Release date: 2023

Color: N/A Mens: N/A

Style Code: DQ0660-101













