Air Force San Jose State prediction, pick

The Air Force Falcons take on the San Jose State Spartans. Our college basketball odds series has our Air Force San Jose State Prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Air Force San Jose State.

The Mountain West season involves a number of fascinating plot points, and one of them is how pesky Air Force and San Jose State will prove to be down the stretch. These teams are not NCAA Tournament contenders. These teams could be the reasons the Mountain West’s Bubble teams do or don’t make the NCAA Tournament. If the MWC heavyweights can take care of the Falcons and Spartans, plus Fresno State and Colorado State, they should be fine for March Madness. If Air Force and San Jose State pull some upsets, however, those results could knock a Mountain West Bubble team to the NIT. These teams are either going to play spoiler, or they are going to Falter and pave the path for the Mountain West’s best teams to safely proceed to the field of 68. It will be interesting to see how these teams evolve and how they perform under the unique pressure of trying to ruin a Mountain West rival’s season.

Before they attempt to play spoiler, the Falcons and Spartans will meet in Silicon Valley on Tuesday night.

Here are the Air Force-San Jose State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Air Force-San Jose State Odds

Air Force Falcons: +3.5 (-110)

San Jose State Spartans: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 125.5 (-110)

Under: 125.5 (-110)

How To Watch Air Force vs. San Jose State

TV: Local/Regional cable

Stream: FuboTV (see below)

Time: 10:00 pm ET, 7:00 pm PT

*Watch Air Force-San Jose State LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread

The Falcons have not pulled a Massive upset in Mountain West play, but they have registered a few notable results which show that they can put up a good fight and compete at a higher level than a lot of skeptics might think. One really good example was a road win at Fresno State earlier in January. Fresno State is, on balance, not a very good team with a sub-.500 record. However, Fresno State beat New Mexico at home, the first loss the Lobos endured this season. Fresno State handily defeated UNLV at home this past weekend. It’s not easy to win at Fresno State, but Air Force did the job. The Falcons aren’t the most skilled team in the Mountain West — no one would dispute that — but they do compete vigorously and they don’t make life easy for a lot of teams in the conference. They won at Fresno State, so they can certainly beat San Jose State.

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread

The Spartans have been plucky and annoying in the best possible sense. They have been a tough out in the Mountain West, and if anything, their conference record of 3-4 doesn’t tell the full story of how good they have been in the conference. SJSU won on the road at Colorado State and lost by only three on the road at Boise State, a team which has beaten other Mountain West teams at home by much larger margins. San Jose State led at Utah State for most of this past Saturday’s game but lost by one point. This team has grown and matured since last season. Head Coach Tim Miles — who previously coached in the Mountain West at Colorado State — has this San Jose State program headed in the right direction. Playing at home, SJSU deserves to be the favorite against Air Force and should be able to take care of business. If this team plays the way it did against Utah State, it should win by at least seven or eight points against the Falcons.

Final Air Force-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

San Jose State is a better team than its record indicates. The Spartans will win by eight against the Air Force.

Final Air Force-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State -3.5