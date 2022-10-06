Air Force Men’s Basketball Television Broadcast Schedule Announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Air Force men’s basketball is slated to have eight games broadcast on television, announced today as part of the Mountain West package for televised games on either CBS or FOX networks for the 2022-23 season.

Air Force has five games on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and three on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

The television slate begins on FS1 with the conference-opener at San Diego State on Dec. 28 with an 8 pm PT tip.

The next four televised games are on CBSSN, starting with the Jan. 3 home game against Utah State, which is a 7 pm tip. The home game with San Diego State is Jan. 21 and road games at New Mexico on Jan. 27 and at Nevada on Feb. 3 will also be televised. The SDSU, New Mexico and Nevada games all tip at 8 pm local time.

Air Force is on FS1 for the Feb. 10 home games against New Mexico and the Feb. 17 road game at Wyoming. The New Mexico game tips at 7 pm with a time to be determined for the Wyoming game.

Air Force’s road game at UNLV on Feb. 24 will be broadcast on CBSSN with a time to be determined.

Other tip times will be announced in the near feature, in addition to the possibility of other additional broadcast outlets. All Air Force home games not broadcast on television will be streamed digitally on the Mountain West Network (MWN).