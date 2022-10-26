Air Force Basketball 2003-04 Team Inducted Into Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 22nd Annual Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was formally honored and inducted on Tuesday, October 25, at The Broadmoor World Arena. The 2003-04 Air Force Men’s Basketball Team was one of the inductees.

This is the second Hall of Fame induction for the historic team, as they were named to the Air Force Athletics Hall of Fame last year in 2021.

The 2004 men’s basketball team won the program’s only conference championship while compiling a 22-7 overall record, a program record at the time. The Falcons finished 12-2 in the Mountain West, winning the Championship by two full games. The team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, the program’s first appearance in 42 years. The Falcons won 13 straight and 16-of-17 at one point during the season and earned a top 25 national ranking. The team was coached by the current head coach Joe Scott .

The 2022 induction class also included the Talented Widefield, UNC & Professional Football player, Vincent Jackson; trailblazing Golf Hall of Fame Inductee Ann Finke; standout CU cross-country athlete & Colorado College coach, Ted Castaneda; remarkable Air Academy High School & CU Football Coach, Gary Barnett; exceptional & impactful Manitou High School Volleyball Coach, Judy

Barnett; the Mighty 1991-1992 Doherty High School Girls’ Basketball Team.