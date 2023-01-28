Air Force at New Mexico: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

New Mexico hosts Air Force on Friday night looking to bounce back after a double-overtime loss to Nevada on Monday. The Lobos had snuck into the latest AP top 25 poll but were upset on the road by the Wolfpack. The game was close the whole way as neither team led by more than five points. Unfortunately for them, the Lobos came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard and had their four-game winning streak snapped. The loss dropped them to 18-3 on the season and 5-3 in conference play. They now sit a game back of three teams in the Mountain West and two games back of first-place San Diego State.

Air Force, on the other hand, has had a very up-and-down season. Over the last eight games, it has lost three in a row, won three on the road and has now lost its last two.

The Falcons were competitive with San Diego State on Saturday but still lost by 10. Tuesday, they didn’t play well at all and lost at San Jose State by 30.

It was a rough game, but one they will look to bounce back from as they try and pull off a huge upset on the road against a very good Lobos team.

