Air Force at New Mexico: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Air Force at New Mexico: Free Live Stream College Basketball

New Mexico hosts Air Force on Friday night looking to bounce back after a double-overtime loss to Nevada on Monday. The Lobos had snuck into the latest AP top 25 poll but were upset on the road by the Wolfpack. The game was close the whole way as neither team led by more than five points. Unfortunately for them, the Lobos came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard and had their four-game winning streak snapped. The loss dropped them to 18-3 on the season and 5-3 in conference play. They now sit a game back of three teams in the Mountain West and two games back of first-place San Diego State.

