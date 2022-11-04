Aiken volleyball Tops South Aiken to advance to state Championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – On Tuesday night, the Aiken Hornets and South Aiken Thoroughbreds clashed in the Class 4A Volleyball Upper State Championship.

A trip to state was not the only thing on the line in this contest, because the Hornets were looking to keep their 30 match winning streak alive.

The Aiken High School Gymnasium was rocking from the first serve, and dropping the first set, South Aiken roared back to Steal a nail-biting second set 28-26.

After that thrilling second set, the momentum swung in favor of the Hornets. Aiken won both the third and fourth sets to clinch the match, take the bragging rights, and win the Upper State Championship.

“This opportunity means everything to us, and we know that coming in, we don’t deserve it, we have to go out and earn it every day. We just came in every day, worked for it, and I’m really proud of everybody coming together, especially for our last year,” said Rosie Tucker.

Natalie Bland added, “I’ve never been surrounded by a group of girls that want it so bad. There’s not a single person on the floor, on the bench, in our program that isn’t 100 percent in all the time and I’m so grateful for it.”

Brianna Mahoney said, “We’re just so Blessed to have an amazing community like Aiken and it’s really fun, really loud, and we love it!”

Aiken will now face North Myrtle Beach in the Class 4A State Championship game. The Showdown will take place this Saturday at 1 pm, in Columbia at Dreher High School.

