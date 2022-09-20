Aiken Center for the Arts partners with local artist, author in Residencies | News

Aiken Center for the Arts is partnering with local artists and the Aiken County Public School District with grant funding from the South Carolina Arts Commission to enrich students through artist and author residencies.

Local artists Walter B. Curry, Jr., Ed.D. and Makenzye Barfield will be sharing history and culture through their respective art forms during Residencies in the 4th and 8th grades where they study South Carolina history. This project is supported by funding provided to the South Carolina Arts Commission from a partnership with the SC Department of Education from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funds.

Engaging with 4th grade students, Barfield, a fiber artist, will use visual and folklife/traditional arts to bring the process of indigo dying to life. Barfield extends the hand of history through an experiential and historic approach to indigo dying. The cultural significance and symbolism associated with indigo will also be infused in discussions about the history and folklore of indigo in South Carolina.

4th grade students will learn how indigo was part of the lives of many different people from growers to dyers to those who wore indigo dyed garments, and what that symbolized. A project for 4th grade students will consist of a 2-day workshop during which Barfield will present indigo dying through dialogue and hands-on experiences. Working in pairs, the students will model the exact process of indigo dying that was used in the 18th century and make decisions or test the components that may change the outcome and then communicate what they saw with their partner. Variations in dying patterns and values ​​will be discussed.

Engaging with 8th grade students, Curry, an author, shares real life Ancestral stories in his books, “The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from The Past (1830-1960)” and “The Awakening: The Seawright-Ellison Family Saga, Vol. 1, A Narrative History,” which connects to the 8th grade South Carolina Social Studies Standards.

Discussions of the narratives in his books initiate conversation about the past to help students shape the narratives of their future. Curry talks about the narratives that are in his books and engages students by leading them through an exhibition of artifacts and images Exploring the life of his ancestors, showing that history is alive and an important source of connection to our communities. Curry shares his journey to authorship alongside the educational enrichment his books provide as those narratives give real life examples of the concepts taught in the standards. Through Curry’s engagements, 8th grade students will be learning SC College-and Career-Ready Standards for Design Proficiency Anchor Standard 8: “I can relate design ideas to other arts disciplines, content areas, and careers.”

Alongside the sharing of his family history, Curry shares his personal journey to authorship and encourages students to connect with their own histories as they explore their interests and investigate career options.

ACA is also bringing arts experiences to our community’s youngest area students enrolled in Aiken Head Start through the Good Morning Art Outreach program.

Good Morning Art is a proven Immersive program created for children ages 3 to 4. Children create art projects, experience art visually through gallery tours, dance, enjoy music, hear stories, do group activities, and actively participate. Good Morning Art helps to prepare children for starting school through the socialization and creative skills they gain through the program. The Aiken Center for the Arts is committed to providing creative and expansive art experiences to all members of our community regardless of age or ability.