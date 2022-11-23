AICTE, NBT, Others Exhibit Books On Culture, Literature At Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Kashi Tamil Sangamam book Stalls display books in Tamil, English, other languages

New Delhi:

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam which is underway is acting as a bridge to get the north and the south closer and facilitate furthering the interaction and the links between people of the two rich and ancient cultures. A large range of books in English and Tamil on different subjects are on display and up for sale at the Stalls at Kashi Tamil Sangamam. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Book Trust (NBT), Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) and Central Institute of Indian Languages ​​(CIIL) have put up their stalls at the exhibition at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

While the Central Institute of Classical Tamil is offering books on classic literary works in Tamil, the National Book Trust stall is offering books in many languages ​​including Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil and English. All India Council for Technical Education is offering books in Tamil on science and technology, which can be downloaded using the QR code.











Some of the books by Central Institute of Classical Tamil are Thirukkural by Thiruvalluvar, Shilpadikaram, Manimekalai of Chitlai Chatnar, Pattu Pattu of Kapilar. The stall is also offering a 50 percent discount on many books.

There are books on Mathematics and inspirational stories for children in the NBT stalls. Books on Bhagat Singh, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Swami Vivekananda, Mahatama Gandhi and many more iconic personalities of the country are also available.

Central Institute of Indian Languages, Ministry of Education, Government of India, has books in 22 languages ​​on display and sale. These include books on Tamil language, Literature, Culture and other subjects. Besides, books for learning Tamil language both basic and advanced learning, linguistics, literature, administration, research methodology are also drawing attention. English-Tamil and Tamil-English dictionaries have also been put up at the stalls.