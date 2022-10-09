AIC’s Jordan Biro posts Lone Shootout goal after tie between Yellow Jackets hockey, No. 13 UMass

SPRINGFIELD – The No. 13 UMass men’s hockey team erased a two-goal deficit to force overtime during its season opener against American International College at the MassMutual Center on Saturday.

Following a scoreless 3-on-3 extra period, the teams needed a Shootout to declare a winner. After a quiet opening round, Jordan Biro responded with a goal in the second round for the Yellow Jackets. AIC goalie Jarrett Fiske then denied Lucas Mercuri’s final attempt to seal the Yellow Jackets (0-1-2) an extra point during their official 2-2 tie with UMass (0-0-1).

“I was encouraged about what we saw tonight,” AIC Coach Eric Lang said. “We got better as the game went along. But UMass is one of the Hardest forechecking teams in the country, so that says something.”

After Saturday’s result, AIC now leads the all-time series against UMass, 22-18-2.

Less than a minute into action, Cal Kiefiuk nearly ensured UMass an early lead as the left-winger received the puck with no Defenders along the weak side. But the senior’s attempt was to no avail as Fiske stretched inside the crease to keep things scoreless.

The scoring opportunities continued for the Minutemen as Evan Stella was whistled for hooking, putting UMass on the power play with 4:15 remaining in the opening frame. The home team, though, came up short, as Fiske denied Josh Nodler’s one-time attempt near the red face off Circle to keep things interesting.

Despite only attempting a trio of shots halfway through the first, AIC responded by outshooting UMass 8-2 during the latter half of the period. Through 20 minutes of action, featuring two combined penalties, the Yellow Jackets and Minutemen remained deadlocked at 0-0.

“I thought we had them,” said Lang regarding the first period. “We territorially defended more than they had to. We felt we could’ve had a couple of goals after the first. However, we thought we might get a couple of odd-man rushes.”

With both sides struggling to find a rhythm, AIC attempted to jumpstart its offense as Linden Alger was called for interference. Following back-to-back unsuccessful attempts, Alexander Malinowski almost ended the scoring drought with a rebounder down low. Still, UMass goalie Luke Pavicich recorded one of his nine second-period saves through 25 minutes.

Four minutes after the initial scoring opportunity, Blake Bennett forced a loose puck and took off. As the senior approached the opposing net, teammate Austen Long set a screen between multiple defenders, allowing Bennett to give AIC a 1-0 lead with 1:59 remaining on the clock.

Entering the second intermission, AIC maintained a one-goal lead while also outshooting UMass 21-16.

Following a few missed opportunities for the Minutemen, a timeout was called halfway through the final period. Once play was restored, Dustin Manz sent a perfectly-placed wrister into traffic as Oscar Geschwind doubled the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 2-0 with 12:55 left in regulation.

But UMass didn’t go down without a fight.

With the Minutemen trailing late in the third, Josh Nodler cut his team’s deficit in half with a one-timer near the slot. UMass wasn’t finished continued to pressure the Yellow Jackets as Scott Morrow located Reed Lebster behind the defensemen for an equalizer with 5:56 remaining in regulation.

“That wasn’t the result we wanted,” said Fiske of the third period. “But there are Highs and Lows in hockey. But we understood that result sucked, and ultimately got the result we wanted.”

AIC will now search for its first win on the road against conference-rival Niagra University on Friday, October 14, at 7 pm, while UMass welcomes top-ranked University of Denver to the Mullins Center on the same scheduled date and time.

“I saw certain areas that we didn’t turn over the puck as much as they did,” Minutemen Coach Greg Carvel said. “This is the first time we’ve played in an NHL (sized) rink because they’ve been skating in Ours for the past two months. So it was a slight adjustment because there’s not as much time and space as they’re used to in our rink.

“Nonetheless, moving forward, we need to get in better game condition.”