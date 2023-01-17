AIA denies ALA Queen Creek appeal to stay in 5A football conference

American Leadership Queen Creek football Coach Ty Detmer was hoping the Arizona Interscholastic Association would give his team more than a year at least to establish itself in 5A.

The Patriots got only two years to assert themselves in 4A, before they were moved up to 5A. That was based on a success formula that confounds some trying to figure out what merits promotion and demotion from one year to the next in the AIA system for reclassifying schools on an annual basis just for football.

So, after stating its case during Tuesday’s appeal in front of the AIA Executive Board, they were denied their request to stay in 5A for at least a second season, after being placed in 6A for the 2023 football season.

