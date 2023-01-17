AIA denies ALA Queen Creek appeal to stay in 5A football conference

American Leadership Queen Creek football Coach Ty Detmer was hoping the Arizona Interscholastic Association would give his team more than a year at least to establish itself in 5A.

The Patriots got only two years to assert themselves in 4A, before they were moved up to 5A. That was based on a success formula that confounds some trying to figure out what merits promotion and demotion from one year to the next in the AIA system for reclassifying schools on an annual basis just for football.

So, after stating its case during Tuesday’s appeal in front of the AIA Executive Board, they were denied their request to stay in 5A for at least a second season, after being placed in 6A for the 2023 football season.

ALA Queen Creek was the first of 17 schools to appeal their conference placement in football on Tuesday. Other schools had paper reviews in their appeals.

“Only being able to spend one year in 5A, you guys in football all know for a school that’s not a destination school, where you Reload every year, it’s like a roller coaster,” Detmer told the board. “You’ve got a couple of good years, then you’re down a few years.

“For me as a football coach, I’m just concerned that we’re moving up too quickly. And with a smaller roster, being a 4A enrollment, and not being a destination school, that we need more time to prove that we Belong in 6A.”

Detmer felt 5A was right for his program. His team was good enough in 5A to earn a trip to the Open Division playoffs, where it gave eventual Open Champion Chandler Basha its closest score in the playoffs, losing 31-25.

The Patriots went 9-2 in 5A a year after going 9-2 in 4A and also making it to the Open, losing to Chandler Hamilton 38-14 in the quarterfinals in 2021.

In 2020, ALA QC was promoted to 4A after capturing the 3A Championship in 2019. That COVID-reduced 2020 season turned in an 8-2 record with a 19-16 loss to eventual 4A Champion Gilbert Mesquite in the semifinals.

Detmer was asked what his lower-level programs did last season and if they played any 6A schools. They beat Casteel. Both the freshman and JV teams went unbeaten.

“We pretty much knew the numbers are the numbers and they have to go off of the numbers,” Detmer said. “Maybe it starts another conversation of what that system looks like going forward.”

Because of the schools that have attracted top transfers, creating playoff blowouts in the top conferences, the AIA in 2019 started the Open Division playoff bracket for football, pitting the top eight teams from 6A, 5A and 4A through a computerized system.

ALA QC hasn’t been a magnet for transfers, but it has stayed strong from the Richard Edward to Detmer transition as a charter school that has been the model for other charter schools when it comes to high school fooball.

“We don’t have any DI Scholarship offers for our Seniors this year,” Detmer said. “We’re not built like some of the other schools.”

The AIA board also denied an appeal from Phoenix Northwest Christian after Coach and Athletic Director David Inness presented his case. The school appealed to move back into 3A after playing in 4A the last few years. The Crusaders went 5-3 in 4A in 2020, and 3-8 in 2021, losing to Poston Butte 39-37 in the first round of the playoffs.

This past season, the Crusaders went 8-3, falling to Bradshaw Mountain 23-13 in the first round.

“Competition is great, but since COVID, athletics has totally changed,” Inness told the board. “I’m losing numbers. I can’t get kids to come out to participate. We’re playing schools double our size.

“We’ve got teams that got to play in one year in an upper division and then they got to move down with a .500 record. I was 3-8 in my first year after COVID with 40% of injuries. I lost to every 3A team. Now all of a sudden, I see a team that goes 5-5 and gets moved down. I see a team that went to the Finals or the semis three years in a row and they get moved down. I go 3 -8 and I don’t have a chance.”

Inness tried taking the AIA to court in 2020, when it was first moved up from 3A to 4A and lost that court battle, along with Round Valley and Benjamin Franklin.

Most of the appeals sought to keep schools in lower conferences in Stead of moving up as the AIA had decided for fall 2023.

Here are the other AIA appeal decisions on Tuesday (each school’s appeal request in parenthesis): Ben Franklin (4A appealing to 3A) approved; Desert Sunrise (4A to 3A) denied; Maricopa (5A to 4A) denied; Agua Fria (5A to 4A) denied; Barry Goldwater (5A to 4A) denied; North (6A to 5A) approved; Trevor Browne (6A to 5A) approved; Glendale Prep (2A to 1A) denied; Wickenburg (3A to 2A) denied; Rio Rico (4A to 3A) denied; Palo Verde (3A to 2A) approved; Ironwood Ridge (5A to 4A) denied; Ganado (3A to 2A) denied; Window Rock (3A to 2A) denied; Winslow (3A to 2A) denied; Page (3A to 2A) denied; Monument Valley (3A to 2A) denied; Morenci (3A to 2A) denied; Benson (3A to 2A) approved; Phoenix Christian (3A to 2A) approved; Seton Catholic (4A to 3A) denied; Sahuarita (3A to 4A) approved.

