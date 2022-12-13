AIA approves girls flag football as sanctioned sport next fall

Some schools will play girls flag football in the spring as a club sport.

But beginning next fall, it becomes an Arizona Interscholastic Association-sanctioned sport with the state Championship game being played the same weekend as the 2A and 3A boys football Championship games.

David Hines, executive director of the AIA, said Monday following the monthly Executive Board meeting that the girls flag football was approved as a Sanction sport, bypassing the “emerging” sport status.

He said he anticipates between 30 and 40 schools, mostly from the Phoenix Metropolitan area, playing in the fall with perhaps two games a week. They said there will be an eight-week schedule with each school playing 14 games, before the state playoffs.

“I think that this can really grow,” Hines said. “Our girls are very talented, and we want to give them every opportunity we can to show their skills. We’re excited.”

