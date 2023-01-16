AI Imagines Soccer GOATs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Alongside Hollywood Stars as Elderly and the Images Will Leave You Flabbergasted

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two enormous names in the soccer world right now. Their rivalry has embraced the soccer world for over a decade and is still going strong. They are subject to various comparisons by their fans over social media. However, one social media user from Istanbul has gone one step further.

Fans have seen many images of celebs and soccer stars depicting them as old. The Turkish photographer did the same but to a good effect, trying to go as close as possible using the famous Artificial Intelligence technology fans are in love with the resulting images.

AI images of elderly Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will leave you amazed

The Turkish photographer Alper Yesiltas created the pictures of various celebs along with Ronaldo and Messi. They used AI to wonderful effect on the project Young Age(d). Yesiltas depicted celebs like Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, and others with soccer GOATs as elderly.

AI is gaining popularity, and technology is developing with every passing day. It generates images through algorithms with significant details, giving Astonishing results. The Turkish photographer has used photo enhancement and editing software to generate images of celebrities when they will be old.

After looking at the images of the elderly Ronaldo and Messi below, one will know the efforts the photographer has put in to catch every single detail.

He published the images of Portuguese and Argentine on his Instagram handle, captioning, “Less than a day before the final match, the coaches of the two finalist teams are here to answer your questions. Here you go.”

The artist believes AI helps to achieve unthinkable results. Yesiltas is a photographer himself which has helped him imagine the closest depiction of the celebs when they get old. Earlier, he has also depicted the pics of popular figures who died at a young age, like Princess Diana, Kurt Cobain, and John Lennon, among others. Meanwhile, soccer fans are appreciating the elderly images of Ronaldo and Messi, who might face each other for one last time this month.

Ronaldo-Messi face-off on the 19th of January 2023?

Ronaldo recently waved goodbye to European soccer after signing for the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The 37-year-old was without the club and accepted a Gigantic offer to play in the Saudi league. On the other hand, Messi, after winning the FIFA World Cup, is still going strong in Europe with a potential contract extension with the current French champions.

Soccer fans believed they had seen the last Ronaldo-Messi face-off two years ago and might not see it again. However, PSG recently announced they will go to Riyadh for the friendly with Saudi All-Stars, comprising players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

It will be interesting to see, though, whether Ronaldo and Messi make the Eleven or not. If they do, fans will be happy to see the GOATs taking on each other again. Let us know in the comments your opinions on the AI ​​images of the soccer GOATs.