AI-generated art won a fine arts competition – and artists are up in arms

AI art generators have made a huge impact in digital art in recent months. The latest Generator of tools, including DALL-E 2, MidJourney and Stable Diffusion are capable of creating an Incredible range of images based on text prompts – you basically tell them what you want them to create, whether that’s Sponge Bob Square Pants crossed with Godzilla , a surreal futuristic landscape or a realistic still life in the style of a Renaissance master.

This has all led to a lot of existential debate about where it will leave artists, photographers and designers, with some people worrying that they could replace human creatives. Now to add further fuel to the debate, someone’s just won a fine art competition with an AI-generated image, and artists are fuming.

Jason Allen’s AI-generated art won a Prize at the Colorado State Fair (Image credit: Jason Allen via Midjourney)

The Winner of the digital art category at the Colorado State Fair’s fine arts competition was Jason Allen’s Théâtre D’opéra Spatial. It’s an epic scene of sci-fi Fantasy that seems to show women in elaborate dress looking out through a huge circular portal. However, it only emerged after the Prize was awarded that Allen had created his artwork using the Discord-based AI art Generator Midjourney before upscaling it using AI Gigapixel to put on canvas.

Allen, who’s the founder and lead developer at the board game company Incarnate Games (opens in new tab), had said that his pieces were created with a computer, thus they were put in the “Digital Art” category. He also claims that he submitted his work using the phrase “via Midjourney”, but this seems to have been omitted when his work was hung for judging. It’s unclear if the Judges knew that the piece had been created by an AI art generator. They certainly know now, but they’re sticking to their decision and welcoming the “great conversation” generated by this year’s event.

The digital art category at the Fine Arts competition has people talking! At the Colorado State Fair, we think this brings up a great conversation. With advancing technology, the discussion of AI and art helps the Fair evolve from year to year.https://t.co/QouAArB4EI pic.twitter.com/kzLrnCwbvsSeptember 1, 2022 See more

Artists (and non-artists) have responded with fury, with many people seeing the use of an AI art generator in an art competition as cheating. One person responded to the Colorado State Fair’s tweet writing: “That’s ridiculous. Makes your whole art competition less prestigious to the point where it’s laughable.” “wow .. someone can buy a software, tweak a prompt and call it art. I’ll be sure to do that next year so I can pretend to be an artist,” another person said.

Allen’s defended his entry in a post on Discord (screengrabbed and shared on Twitter above). He also clarifies that creating a prize-winning piece of art using an AI art Generator isn’t quite as quick and easy as a lot the Critics seem to think, noting that he spent weeks generating hundreds of images and fine-tuning them to get three that he was happy with to submit to the competition.

TL;DR — Someone entered an art competition with an AI-generated piece and won the first prize. Yeah that’s pretty fucking shitty. pic.twitter.com/vjn1IdJcsLAugust 30, 2022 See more

But much of the Twittersphere still isn’t convinced. “This sucks for the exact same reason we don’t let robots participate in the Olympics.” one person said. While another person asked, “Jeez… Are artists gonna have to start ‘showing their work’ like it’s af***ing math class?”

AI generated art’s first competition win has certainly added fuel to the debate around AI art. Some people even make an analogy with when Deep Blue beat Gary Kasparov at chess, but there’s an important difference. AI art generators don’t decide what they want to create, but follow the artist, or prompt the writer’s cues. Many people creating art using AI art generators are artists, and many aren’t, and I’d argue that AI prompt Writers are artists too, finding the words to create the image they want.

There’s an argument that an AI art Generator is a tool just as a paintbrush is a tool. So is using an AI art Generator in an art competition cheating? It probably should be if it’s not declared as such. Allen’s Suggested that the organizers of the Colorado State Fair introduce a category for AI art next year, and that seems a sensible solution.

