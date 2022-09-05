AI-generated art won a fine arts competition – and artists are up in arms

AI art generators have made a huge impact in digital art in recent months. The latest Generator of tools, including DALL-E 2, MidJourney and Stable Diffusion are capable of creating an Incredible range of images based on text prompts – you basically tell them what you want them to create, whether that’s Sponge Bob Square Pants crossed with Godzilla , a surreal futuristic landscape or a realistic still life in the style of a Renaissance master.

This has all led to a lot of existential debate about where it will leave artists, photographers and designers, with some people worrying that they could replace human creatives. Now to add further fuel to the debate, someone’s just won a fine art competition with an AI-generated image, and artists are fuming.

A piece of art created by an AI art Generator that won the Colorado State Fair art competition

Jason Allen’s AI-generated art won a Prize at the Colorado State Fair (Image credit: Jason Allen via Midjourney)

The Winner of the digital art category at the Colorado State Fair’s fine arts competition was Jason Allen’s Théâtre D’opéra Spatial. It’s an epic scene of sci-fi Fantasy that seems to show women in elaborate dress looking out through a huge circular portal. However, it only emerged after the Prize was awarded that Allen had created his artwork using the Discord-based AI art Generator Midjourney before upscaling it using AI Gigapixel to put on canvas.

