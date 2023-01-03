AI-generated art of Indian wedding couples sparks debate

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated art has often prompted debates over the authenticity of an artwork and its impact on the market. Recently, a Twitter thread showing AI-generated portraits of Indian brides and grooms sparked a debate.

Criticizing the pictures, many people argued that AI picked the most stereotypical traits of Indian communities and highlighted them. A Twitter user wrote, “Maybe it’s just me but looks like AI-generated images are going heighten cliches and stereotypes like crazy! 🤦🏼‍♂️(sic).”

The netizens also highlighted glaring mistakes in the pictures such as the groom from Punjab having more than five fingers and a huge fish set between a Bengali bride and groom.

People also pointed out colourism and classism in the pictures. A Twitter user wrote, “Visible classism in this thread. Notice how Bihar and UP couples aren’t even smiling while Tamil and Punjabi women are Radiant brides.” Another person wrote, “Hey moron… according to you, people from Punjab are only fair and rich, and Bihari and UP are poor and dull in the skin.”

Sarcastically commenting on an AI-generated picture of the Bengali bride and groom, a Twitter user wrote, “Yes, a fish is the third wheel in a Bengali wedding.”