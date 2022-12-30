AI explorations envision futuristic soccer Stadiums in London

ai-generated Stadiums take over London’s urban landscape

Hamburg-based architect Pouria Babakhani takes on OH design tools to bring to life a series of futuristic soccer Stadiums in London. Using text-to-image program Midjourney, the architect envisions sports Arenas drawing from British high-tech architecture. The project aims to showcase the potential of image generator software and to explore means to revive visionary architecture and greatly impact the field. The digital art series fabricates and discovers a wide range of design options and scenarios featuring unique placements in unexpected urban contexts. For Pouria, artificial intelligence image-generating tools can potentially lead to more innovative and creative solutions for conceptual designing.



all images courtesy of Pouria Babakhani

futuristic forms shape large-scale Imaginary Arenas

The architect utilizes the Midjourney image Generator software to create Imaginary scenes of soccer Stadiums standing tall in London’s urban backdrop. The artworks display futuristic curved volumes of large-scale Imaginary constructions serving as conceptual designs of sports arenas. ‘Artificial Intelligence design tools have the ability to streamline the design process, allowing Architects to focus on the conceptualization and refinement of their ideas rather than spending time on manual tasks. This can potentially lead to the revival of visionary architecture, where designers are able to fully embrace their creative potential and push the boundaries of what is possible in the built environment’comments the designer.













project information:

name: The New London Soccer Stadium

designer: Pouria Babakhani

