AHSAA volleyball area tournament play continues

AHSAA volleyball area tournaments started on Tuesday with teams playing a single elimination format to determine each area Winner and runnerup.

The top two from each area advance to super regional sites with play beginning on Wednesday.

Each super regional tournament is comprised of 104 teams with the South Super Regional at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex while Huntsville’s Von Braun Center hosts the North Super Regional.

Class 6A-1A areas 1-8 along with Class 7A areas 1-4 play in Montgomery while Class 6A-1A areas 9-16 and Class 7A areas 5-8 play in Huntsville.

Four teams from each of seven classes at both sites advance to the Elite Eight Championship tournament beginning on Oct. 25 at the Birmingham Crossplex with state championships decided next door at the Bill Harris Arena on Oct. 26-27.

AHSAA Volleyball

Area Tournament Championship Results

CLASS 1A

Area 1 at Kinston HS

Finals

Kinston (14-13) 3, Houston County (9-12) 1 (25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16)

Area 2 at Brantley HS

Finals

Pleasant Home (15-11) 3, Brantley (22-10) 1 (25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18)

Area 3 at Leroy HS

Finals

Leroy (18-6) 3, Fruitdale (8-7) 0 (25-17, 27-25, 25-14)

Area 4 at Calhoun HS

Finals

Calhoun (7-1) 3, Central-Hayneville (2-9) 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-12)

Area 5 at Sweet Water HS

Finals

Thurs., Oct. 13, 2:30 p.m

Area 6 at University Charter School

Finals

University Charter School (21-7) 3, Keith (9-9) 0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-13)

Area 7 at Maplesville HS

Finals

Wed., Oct. 12, 4:30 p.m., no scores reported

Area 8 at Faith Christian School

Finals

Faith Christian (14-25) 3, Wadley (18-6) 1 (11-25, 24-19, 25-16, 25-18)

Area 9 at South Lamar HS

Finals

South Lamar (20-8) 3, Holy Spirit Catholic (10-12) 0 (25-15, 25-6, 25-10)

Area 10 at Sumiton Christian

Finals

Sumiton Christian (17-19) 3, Ragland (9-17) 0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-11)

Area 11 at Marion County HS

Finals

Marion County 3, Brilliant 1

Area 12 at Spring Garden HS

Finals

Spring Garden (36-13) 3, Cedar Bluff (17-21) 1 (24-26, 25-12, 25-16, 25-11)

Area 13 at Addison HS

Finals

Addison (39-10) 3, Meek (18-21) 0 (25-4, 25-3, 25-7)

Area 14 at Belgreen HS

Finals

Phillips (13-7) 3, Belgreen (8-17) 0

Area 15 at Athens Bible HS

Finals

Athens Bible (21-18) 3, Woodville (18-8) 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-18)

Area 16 at Covenant Christian

Finals

Thurs., Oct. 13, 3:30 p.m

CLASS 3A

Area 1 at St. Luke’s Episcopal HS

Finals

St. Luke’s Episcopal 3, Mobile Christian (32-8) 1 (22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21)

Area 2 at Houston Academy

Finals

Houston Academy 3, Ashford 0

Area 3 at Straughn HS

Finals

Vocational education (8-11) 3, Straughn (13-11) 0

Area 4 at Thomasville HS

Finals

Thomasville (19-13) 3, Excel 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-12)

Area 5 at Sumter Central HS

Finals

Sumter Central (4-5) 3, Greensboro (3-7) 1 (25-23, 21-25, 20-28, 25-20)

Area 6 at Prattville Christian

Finals

Prattville Christian (32-1) 3, Alabama Christian (14-22) 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-19)

Area 7 at Indian Springs School

Finals

Thu., Oct. 13, 7 p.m

Area 8 at Walter Wellborn HS

Finals

Walter Wellborn (25-13) 3, Scissors (3-30) 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-6)

Area 9 at Carbon Hill HS

Finals

Winfield 3, Carbon Hill 2

Area 10 at Ohatchee HS

Finals

Ohatchee (39-10) 3, Piedmont (17-12) 0 (25-8, 25-21, 25-16)

Area 11 at Westbrook Christian

Finals

Westbrook Christian (35-5) 3, Glencoe (21-23) 0 (25-16, 25-15, 31-29)

Area 12 at Danville HS

Finals

Danville (55-16) 3, Vinemont 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-10)

Area 13 at Susan Moore HS

Finals

Susan Moore (46-8) 3, Brindlee Mountain (13-28) 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-13)

Area 14 Plainview HS

Finals

Plainview (58-10) 3, Geraldine (29-15) 0 (25-9, 25-`3, 25-16)

Area 15 at Colbert Heights HS

Finals

Colbert Heights (24-23) 3, Colbert County (9-22) 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-23)

Area 16 at Lauderdale County HS

Finals

Lauderdale County (30-22) 3, Clements (16-20) 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-23)

CLASS 4A

Area 8 at Munford HS

Finals

Munford (29-14) 3, Handley (7-15) 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-18)

CLASS 5A

Area 1 at Gulf Shores HS

Finals

Gulf Shores (42-15) 3, Elberta (5-8) 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-9)

Area 2 at Faith Academy

Finals

Faith Academy (24-17) 3, Citronelle (4-8) 0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-7)

Area 3 at Providence Christian

Finals

Providence Christian (18-23) 3, Rehobeth (32-12) 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-21)

Area 4 at Brewbaker Tech HS

Finals

Brewbaker Tech 3, Charles Henderson 0

Area 5 at Beauregard HS

Finals

Beauregard (27-8) 3, Eufaula (17-9) 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-18)

Area 6 Montgomery Academy

Finals

Montgomery Academy (37-6) 3, Demopolis (8-15) 0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-8)

Area 7 at Elmore County HS

Finals

Elmore County (26-12) 3, Marbury (7-12) 0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-5)

Area 8 at Sylacauga HS

Finals

Jemison 3Sylacauga 2

Area 9 at Birmingham CrossPlex

Finals

Ramsay 3, Pleasant Grove 0

Area 10 at Jasper HS

Finals

Jasper (49-9) 3, Hayden (31-13) 1 (21-25, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19)

Area 11 at Leeds HS

Finals

Springville 3, Leeds 0

Area 12 at Alexandria HS

Finals

Alexandria (40-12) 3, Southside-Gadsden (34-25) 1 (25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-15)

Area 13 at Douglas HS

Finals

Boaz (35-25) 3, Douglas (28-12) 0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-16)

Area 14 at Arab HS

Finals

Arab (44-12) 3, Guntersville (39-19) 1 (21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18)

Area 15 at Lawrence County HS

Finals

Brewer (40-14) 3, Lawrence County (33-21) 1 (25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19)

Area 16 at Westminster Christian

Finals

Westminster Christian (40-9) 3, Madison Academy (30-21) 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-10)

CLASS 7A

Area 1 at St. Paul’s Episcopal HS

Finals

Baker vs. St. Paul’s Episcopal, Wed., Oct. 12, 7:30 pm – no score reported

Area 2 at McGill-Toolen Catholic HS

Finals

McGill-Toolen Catholic (45-8) 3, Fairhope (19-16) 0 (25-5, 25-17, 25-15)

Area 3 at Enterprise HS

Finals

Enterprise (39-7) 3, Dothan (18-17) 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-12)

Area 4 at Auburn HS

Finals

Auburn (21-13) 3, Central-Phenix City (14-7) 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-15)

Area 5 at Vestavia Hills HS

Finals

Hoover 3Vestavia Hills 2 (25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 14-25, 19-17)

Finals

Area 6 at Spain Park HS

Finals

Spain Park 3, Oak Mountain 0

Area 7 at Bob Jones HS

Finals

Bob Jones (46-6) 3, James Clemens (18-34) 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-13)

Area 8 at Huntsville HS

Finals

Huntsville (33-11) 3, Sparkman (43-11) 0 (25-13, 25-15, 26-24)