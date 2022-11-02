AHSAA North-South All-Star football rosters set for Dec. 16 games

The rosters for the 64th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game were announced by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association on Tuesday.

The All-Star game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

The two 37-member squads made up of 2023 Seniors were selected by the All-Star selected committee from nominations by AHSAA member schools were announced by Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

Head coaches, announced last month, are Opelika’s Erik Speakman for the South and Pickens County’s Michael Williams for the North.

The game will be televised live over the AHSAA TV Network and live streamed by the NFHS Network. It will kick off at 7 pm

“We have an abundance of talent in our state each year, and both teams selected reflect that talent,” said Dean. “We are looking forward to another exciting game this December.”

The South holds a 32-30-2 advantage in the North-South All-Star Game, which was first played in Tuscaloosa in 1948. The game is the AHSAA’s oldest all-star event.

Among the players in this year’s North-South Game is North All-Star quarterback Jack Hayes of Defending Class 3A state Champion Piedmont, who became the AHSAA’s all-time leading passer this season. The outstanding senior quarterback passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two in last week’s 41-20 win over Sylacauga to become the first player in AHSAA history to account for more than 200 touchdowns in his career. He closed out the 2022 regular season week with 470 total yards, four passing touchdowns and two rushing TDs against the Aggies – giving him a state record 151 career TD passes, 50 rushing TDs and 201 total – another AHSAA state record. His 470 total yards pushed him past Lanett’s Kristian Story (2016-19) to become the all-time total offense leader as well. Hayes heads into the Playoffs with 13,500 career total yards. He currently ranks fourth all-time for total passing yardage (10,200 yards) and has rushed for over 3,300 yards as well.

Joining Hayes, a two-time Super 7 Class 3A State Finals MVP, on the North Squad at quarterback is Giovanni Lopez of Class 7A James Clemens. South quarterbacks selected are Caden Creel of Class 7A Fairhope and Clyde Pittman of Class 7A Auburn.

The complete rosters for each team are listed below.

2022 NORTH-SOUTH ALL-STAR FOOTBALL ROSTERS

NORTH ALL-STARS

Kamron Sandlin, Anniston, ATH

Steven Jones, Gadsden City, DB

Jamal Mayers, James Clemens, DB

Jamal Miles, Pelham, DB

Antonio Ross, Alexandria, DB

Braxton Urquhart, Hoover, DB

Christian Byrd, Pickens County, DE/LB

Braylon Chatman, Hewitt-Trussville, DE/LB

Christian Douglas, Leeds, DE/LB

Aiden Hall, Pleasant Grove, DE/LB

Mikel Hines, Hueytown, DE/LB

Malachi Jones, Sparkman, DE/LB

Trenton (Trent) Wright, Mountain Brook, DE/LB

Brian Alston, Spain Park, DL

Will Caneer, Arab, DL

Roderick Knight, Hewitt-Trussville, DL

JaMon Smith, Clay-Chalkville, DL

Emmanuel Waller, Oak Mountain, DL

Greyson Simpson, Ashville, Ky

Andrew (AJ) Franklin, Hoover, OL

Ayden Gibson, Aliceville, OL

John David (JD) Hall, Arab, OL

Anthony Miles, Ramsay, OL

Mason Myers, Moody, OL

Isaac Rue, Muscle Shoals, OL

Aaron Wood, Gadsden City, OL

Riley Harmon, Oak Grove, Pa

Jack Hayes, Piedmont, QB

Giovanni Lopez, James Clemens, QB

Troy Bruce Jr., Center Point, RB

Jamarcus Goodmon, Dora, RB

Terrence Robinson, Buckhorn, RB

Toryion Spears, Northridge, RB

Clyde Curry, Gadsden City, TE/WR

Omareon Finch, Etowah, TE/ WR

Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle, TE/WR

Jalen Jones, Ramsay, TE/WR

SOUTH ALL-STARS

Kendarrius Shephard, Highland Home, ATH

Christopher Bracy, St. Paul’s, DB

Johntavious Green, Montgomery Catholic, DB

DJ Jackson, Baldwin County, DB

Dorian Jackson, Wetumpka, DB

Will James, Theodore, DB

Chris Pearson, Orange Beach, DB

Jamaroun Satterwhite, Loachapoka, DB

AJ Prim, Foley, DE

Michael Towner, Vigor, DE

Brenton Williams, Opelika, DE

Garrison Holly, Jackson, DE/LB

Jordan Bolden, Theodore, DT

Bryston Dixon, Leroy, DT

Carmelo Smith, Prattville, DT

Yorel Williams, Spanish Fort, DT

Logan Weighall, Wetumpka, Ky

Tae Gay, Opelika, LB

Coleman Granberry, Auburn, LB

Seawall McKee, Trinity, LB

Willis Anderson, Blount, OL

Keyon Cox, Central-Phenix City, OL

Eric Patrick, Auburn, OL

Cam Schultz, Foley, OL

Patrick Screws, Eufaula, OL

Brody Stewart, Andalusia, OL

Camron Vickers, Benjamin Russell, OL

Caden Creel, Fairhope, QB

Clyde Pittman, Auburn, QB

Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright, RB

Donald Harris, Jeff Davis, RB

Brayden Jenkins , Theodore, RB

Colton Walls, Stanhope Elmore, TE

Anthony Eager, McGill-Toolen, WR

Jake Godfrey, Spanish Fort, WR

Mykel Johnson, Enterprise, WR

Tre Kimmerlin, Enterprise, WR