AHSAA football Super 7 score, live updates: BB Comer vs. Fyffe

AUBURN — The Alabama High School Athletic Association state football championships roll on Friday with the Class 2A title game between BB Comer and Fyffe.

The top-ranked Red Devils and sixth-ranked Tigers kick off at 3 pm from Jordan-Hare Stadium. Stay on this page for live score updates from the AHSAA Super 7.

Fyffe (14-0) is the only undefeated team in the Super 7 and has established itself as one of the Greatest Dynasties in Alabama high school football history. Under Coach Paul Benefeld, the Red Devils have won five state championships since 2014, going unbeaten each time.

BB Comer (12-2) has only reached the state title game once before, doing so in 1995. The Tigers have steadily improved in five seasons under Coach Adam Fossett, going from two wins to six, to nine, to 10 and finally to the Super 7 this season.

Fyffe beat Red Bay, Winston County, Tuscaloosa Academy and No. 8 Pisgah en route to the Super 7. BB Comer, meanwhile, defeated Lanett, Wicksburg, No. 3 Reeltown and No. 4 Highland Home.

