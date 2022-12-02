AHSAA football Super 7 score, live updates: BB Comer vs. Fyffe

AUBURN — The Alabama High School Athletic Association state football championships roll on Friday with the Class 2A title game between BB Comer and Fyffe.

The top-ranked Red Devils and sixth-ranked Tigers kick off at 3 pm from Jordan-Hare Stadium. Stay on this page for live score updates from the AHSAA Super 7.

Fyffe (14-0) is the only undefeated team in the Super 7 and has established itself as one of the Greatest Dynasties in Alabama high school football history. Under Coach Paul Benefeld, the Red Devils have won five state championships since 2014, going unbeaten each time.

