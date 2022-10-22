AHSAA Elite 8 volleyball state Championship pairings set after final day of regionals

Pairings for the 52nd annual AHSAA Elite 8 volleyball state championship tournament are set after the final day of super regional play.

The field features 56 teams vying for Championships in seven classes after super regional play in North and South sent four teams from each class and each regional, played in Huntsville and Montgomery.

The top seeds are Class 7A McGill-Toolen (South) and Bob Jones (North), Class 6A Spanish Fort (South) and Mountain Brook (North), Class 5A Montgomery Academy (South) and Westminster Christian (North), Class 4A Montgomery Catholic (South) and Deshler (North), Class 3A St. Luke’s (South) and Ohatchee (North), Class 2A Bayshore Christian (South) and Donoho (North) and Class 1A University Charter (South) and Addison (North).

There are six 2021 Champions among the field, but five are competing in different classes. Only Class 6A Mountain Brook Returns as a Defending class Champion while Class 6A Bayside (5A Champion last season), Class 5A Westminster Christian (4A Champion last season), Class 4A Trinity (3A Champion last season), Class 2A Donoho (1A Champion last season) and Class 1A Addison (2A Champion last season) are also playing for titles.

Class 7A Defending Champion Spain Park fell in North Super Regional action.

Class 5A, 4A, 2A and 1A will play quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the Birmingham Crossplex on Tuesday with Championships scheduled for the Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday.

Class 7A, 6A and 3A play quarterfinal and semifinal matches on Wednesday with title matches set for Thursday.

AHSAA VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

October 25-27 at Birmingham CrossPlex and Bill Harris Arena

CLASS 7A

First Round: Wednesday, noon

North No. 3 Sparkman (45-12) vs. South No. 2 St. Paul’s (34-12)

South No. 4 Auburn (22-15) vs. North No. 1 Bob Jones (46-10)

South No. 3 Enterprise (41-8) vs. North No. 2 Hoover (35-16)

North No. 4 Huntsville (34-13) vs. South No. 1 McGill-Toolen (48-8)

Semifinal: 5 pm

Championship: Thursday, 2 p.m

CLASS 6A

First Round: Wednesday, 10:30 am

North No. 3 Hazel Green (39-21) vs. South No. 2 Bayside Academy (50-13)

South No. 4 North Northridge (36-14) vs. North No. 1 Mountain Brook (49-12)

South No. 3 Pelham (38-16) vs. North No. 2 for Harts (34-13)

North No. 4 Oxford (24-24) vs. South No. 1 Spanish Fort (44-16)

Semifinal: 3 pm

Championship: Thursday, Noon

CLASS 5A

First Round: Tuesday, 9 am

North No. 3 Jasper (52-10) vs. South No. 2 Gulf Shores (45-16)

South No. 4 Providence Christian (20-25) vs. North No. 1 Westminster Christian (44-9)

South No. 3 Faith Academy (26-18) North No. vs. 2 Arab (47-13)

North No. 4 Lawrence County (35-23) vs. South No. 1 Montgomery Academy (41-6)

Semifinal: 4 p.m

Championship: Wednesday, 10 am

CLASS 4A

First Round: Tuesday, 1:30 pm

North No. 3 Madison County (32-19) vs. South No. 2 Trinity (40-8)

South No. 4 Satsuma (22-13) vs. North No. 1 Deshler (44-5)

South No. 3 Orange Beach (32-10) vs. North No. 2 Priceville (28-13)

North No. 4 West Morgan (40-14) vs. South No. 1 Montgomery Catholic (28-10)

Semifinal: 6 p.m

Championship: Wednesday, 4:30

CLASS 3A

First Round: Wednesday, 9 am

North No. 3 Geraldine (32-16) vs. South No. 2 Prattville Christian (35-19)

South No. 4 Opp (13-17) vs. North No. 1 Ohatchee (32-16)

South No. 3 Houston Academy (23-14) vs. North No. 2 Plainview (61-11)

North No. 4 Susan Moore (48-10) vs. South No. 1 St. Luke’s (40-12)

Semifinal: 3 pm

Championship: Thursday, 10 am

CLASS 2A

First Round: Tuesday, Noon

North No. 3 Lindsay Lane (23-25) vs. South No. 2 GW Long (28-10)

South No. 4 Washington County (22-5) vs. North No. 1 Donoho (41-14)

South No. 3 Tuscaloosa Academy (20-9) vs. North No. 2 Pleasant Valley (40-14)

North No. 4 Fyffe (21-27) vs. South No. 1 Bayshore Christian (21-21)

Semifinal: 6 p.m

Championship: Wednesday, 2:30 p.m

CLASS 1A

First Round: Tuesday, 10:30 am

North No. 3 Spring Garden (39-14) vs. South No. 2 Pleasant Home (18-12)

South No. 4 Kinston (16-15) vs. North No. 1 Addison (43-10)

South No. 3 Brantley (25-11) vs. North No. 2 Covenant Christian (34-18)

North No. 4 Meek (20-23) vs. South No. 1 University Charter (25-7)

Semifinal: 4 p.m

Championship: Wednesday, 12:30 pm