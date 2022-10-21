AHS soccer team to take on Mango’s employees Sunday | News, Sports, Jobs

ALPENA — The conclusion of district Finals will not be the end of play for the Alpena High School boys soccer team.

On Sunday, they will take on the staff of Mango’s Tequila Bar in Alpena, at 11 am at Park Family Field at Wildcat Stadium. The game is free and open to the public.

“We went in to ask about catering,” said Team Mom Teri Cook, whose sons Sam and Jack are Seniors on the varsity soccer team. “And they said ‘If your team will play our staff, we will sponsor your banquet.'”

Cook is grateful that they are covering the cost of catering for immediate family members and players at the banquet, to be held Tuesday evening at The APlex. She added that Keith Werth helped her make arrangements.

“I just think it’s great overall to get a local business that’s excited to support the soccer team, and wants to do something special for them,” Cook said. “We’ve done so well this season.”

Another fun fact is that Cook’s daughter Lucy works at Mango’s and will be playing in the game against her brothers.

They scheduled the friendly game for Sunday, which is after the district finals.

The Wildcats defeated Bay City Western 3-1 on Wednesday. With the win, Alpena moves on to the district final, facing off against Petoskey on Saturday in Petoskey.

In addition to Mango’s generously donating the food for the banquet, Pepsi has donated beverages for the banquet, and Home Depot donated decorations for the banquet.

In previous years, there has been a fee per person for the banquet, but immediate family members and players will not have to pay this year, thanks to these donations by local businesses.

Cook said Mango’s owner Arturo Mendez “is super excited, and some Alpena High soccer alumni work there.”

Mendez was not available for comment on Thursday.