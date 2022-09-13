Ahmed Rafiq is a Tireless cultural activist: discussion

Bangla Academy organizes an online program marking the 93rd anniversary of the birth of Ahmed Rafiq on Monday. — New Age photo

Discussants at a program have said that Language Movement activist, Writer and Tagore-researcher Ahmed Rafiq is such a cultural activist who has been tirelessly continuing his activism even after standing on the threshold of a centenarian.

They made the remarks at an online program organized by Bangla Academy marking the 93rd anniversary of the birth of Ahmed Rafiq on Monday.

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid was present as chief guest at the program, which was presided over by Bangla Academy president Writer Selina Hossain. Bangla Academy director general poet Mohammad Nurul Huda delivered the welcome speech while essayist and researcher Khan Mahbub presented a keynote speech titled Ahmed Rafiq: Samakale o Uttarkale at the program, which was anchored by director of Bangla Academy Nurunnahar Khanam.

Mohammad Nurul Huda said, ‘Ahmed Rafiq began his struggles on the Streets during the Language Movement, and he is still struggling to uphold literature, culture and for a humane world. He has been continuing his activism standing even on the threshold of becoming a centenarian. We are happy that Bangla Academy has taken the initiative to publish his works.’

Khan Mahbub said, ‘Ahmed Rafiq is not only a Hero of the Language Movement but also a multifaceted thinker. He is also one of the top Language Movement historians of the country. Besides, he is an eminent Tagore researcher. He devoted himself to Bangla literature.’

‘He has researched the different historical facts of the partition of the Indian subcontinent. Surprisingly, Ahmed Rafiq is continuing his work standing on the verge of his birth centenary,’ he added.

KM Khalid said, ‘Language Movement activist and Tagore researcher Ahmed Rafiq is someone we deeply respect and love. He has been struggling for the cultural emancipation of the people throughout his life. Although he is standing almost on the verge of his birth centenary, he is still ceaselessly working on culture, literature and history.’

‘As per the proposal of the cultural affairs ministry, Bangla Academy has started Publishing Ahmed Rafiq’s works,’ he added.

Selina Hossain said, ‘Ahmed Rafiq enriched our thoughts with his works. His literary works, editing and organizational activities played an important role in building a progressive cultural circle in the country. Marking the 93rd birth anniversary of Ahmed Rafiq, Bangla Academy has published the first volume of his works.’