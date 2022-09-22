Ahli edge past Ettihad in handball league | THE DAILY TRIBUNE

TDT | Manama

Title contenders Al Ahli claimed a hard-earned 30-27 win over Al Ettihad last night in the third week of action of the 2022/2023 Khalid bin Hamad Bahrain Handball League, played at the Bahrain Handball Association Arena in Um Al Hassam.

The Victors held a narrow 16-12 advantage at the half but in the final 30 minutes Ettihad fought back, getting to within two goals multiple times. Ahli led 27-25 heading into the final five minutes, and they then finished the contest strong.

A goal by Sadeq Ali with three minutes to go widened the gap to 29-25, virtually icing the game for Ahli. With the result, Ahli claimed their first win of the new campaign after two tries. They had previously drawn their opening fixture.

Ettihad, on the other hand, suffered their second loss in three games. In yesterday’s other match, Al Dair overcame a hard challenge from Bahrain Club 36-31. Dair led 19-15 at the break and did enough in the second half to maintain their advantage and secure the win. Like Ahli, Dair were only playing their second game and they remained undefeated.

Bahrain Club, meanwhile, suffered their third loss. League action continues tonight with two more matches on the cards. At 5.30pm, Barbar go head-to-head with Tubli, followed at 7.15pm by Defending Champions Al Najma playing Samaheej. Tomorrow, Al Ettifaq and Al Shabab face off at 7pm.