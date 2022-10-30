AHI Golf Classic Draws Record Number of Golfers

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) Hosted its 19th Annual Golf Classic at a new venue, Country Club of Fairax in Fairfax, VA, October 24. A record 65 Golfers participated. Special guest George Veras, executive vice president of Productions & Media Ventures for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, led the Sports Presentation and Q&A. The Tournament Sponsor was Calamos Investments, represented by Paris Karasso, Senior Vice President, Senior Wealth Advisor. Leon Andris and Peter Bota served as Tournament Co-Chairmen.

“We are elated that our annual Golf Classic, now in its nineteenth year, continues to grow as we reached an all-time high in golfer participation,” AHI President Nick Larigakis said. “It continues to be a wonderful event for colleagues and friends to gather in friendly competition and to enjoy a thought-provoking discussion about the sports industry during the breakfast panel. We are Grateful to our organizers, generous sponsors, and Golfers who took the time to support AHI.”

The team of Peter Marketos, Leif Ackerman, Marcus Malone, and Gustavo Leal captured first-place honors. Mike Gleeson, Rod Stanley, John Vaugn, and Justin Braden teamed-up to place second. The third-place team included Eric Shuster, Tim Cropp, Chris Kane, and Steve Birnbaum. In the men’s competition, Mike Emanuel from Fox News earned Closest-to-the-Pin honors on Hole 13, while Nick Korompilas from Calamos Investments had the Longest Drive Prize on Hole 14.

Larigakis added: “We especially appreciate the support of tournament sponsor, Calamos Investments, under the leadership of Chairman and Global CIO John Calamos, because without their support, our tournament could not be a success. Also, we are grateful for the participation of our speaker, George Veras, who took the time from his busy schedule to present an enjoyable discussion and lively Q&A.”

In addition, Larigakis expressed appreciation to Tournament Co-Chairs Leon Andris and Peter Bota.

VIP participants this year included three alumni members of the Philadelphia Phillies from the 1993 National League Championship team, Mike Emanuel of Fox News, a team from Monumental Sports, and Steve Birnbaum, former DC United team captain.

Additional sponsors included: Dinner Sponsor – LaMer Beachfront Inn. Breakfast Sponsors – Circle Management Company and Sigmapharm Laboratories, LLC. Hole Sponsors – Leon Andris; Circle Management Company; Courembis Companies; Hilton McLean Tysons Corner; Costaras; James H. Lagos Company, Inc.; Market Development Group; Subway 29 Diner; National Hellenic Society; USL Financials Inc.; John Vasilliou – Astra Foods; Vasili’s Kitchen; Vertex11. Registration Sponsors– Donmar Company; James Ballard; Ambassador Tom Korologos. Golf Cart Sponsors – Chimicles Schwartz Law; State and Federal Communications, Inc.; Jack & Barbara Tarditi – Conner Strong & Buckelew.