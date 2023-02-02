‘Ah, class’ – Danny Welbeck rewatches Sir Alex Ferguson video from when he was a 12-year-old Man Utd youth player

Danny Welbeck explained to GOAL what it was like to grow up as a youngster at Manchester United and play under Sir Alex Ferguson, among other topics.

Not only a dream for local football fans, but fans from across the globe, Welbeck has provided an insight into what it was like coming up through the Red Devils academy and being coached by Ferguson himself.

After GOAL showed him an old clip of himself being coached by Ferguson and Ruud van Nistelrooy at 12 years old in the latest Episode of Box to Boxhe told all about what it was like to be in the youth ranks: “Obviously growing up at United and being a United fan and obviously following the team, to be a part of the academy [was great] and I think Sir Alex created a winning culture.”

Welbeck continued: “You’re trying to get to the top, get to the first team, and so many world class stars are there. You’ve got Sir Alex Ferguson, a top, top manager. It was amazing to grow up in that environment and to finally get into the first team and be a part of it was something special. Even there [in the video]you can see he’s with the young boys in the academy and he’s giving his words of wisdom.

“That’s something that you felt a part of Manchester United, even being so young in the academy. He was still there, watching the training session, and he’ll come over and maybe have a word with you.”

The throwback video was enough to catch Welbeck off-guard in the best of ways: “I’ve not actually seen that clip [for a long time]!”

Check out the full Episode of Box to Box with Welbeck on GOAL‘s YouTube channel.