Agriesti brings mental toughness to the lineup for Bexley

Golf can be a roller-coaster ride for even the best players, and Morgan Agriesti has been making the most of his white-knuckle senior season with the Bexley boys squad.

Agriesti’s potential was on display with a 69 in the Bob Darwin Memorial during a drizzly 18 holes Sept. 3 at Westchester. It was the Lions’ annual invitational, and Agriesti came away with the right shots.

They haven’t fared as well in league play, however, shooting an 85 in each of the first two rounds of the MSL-Ohio Division tournament. The first came Aug. 10 at Westchester and the second Aug. 29 at Turnberry. The final round is Sept. 21 at Denison Golf Club.

“After I had the 85 (on Aug. 29 at Turnberry), I knew I had to get better mentally,” Agriesti said. “I’ve had my swing all year, but I’ve been struggling mentally. I want to keep a positive attitude, push myself and not give up.”

After a slow start in the second round of league play had Agriesti doubting himself, he went to Coach Jimmy Ryan for answers.

“I was 10-over (par) through four holes, so I went to Coach Ryan and told him I was losing it and I was completely up in my head,” Agriesti said. “It was a stressful hour, but they brought me back down. They told me to believe in myself, and it will happen for me. They said to keep on pushing because four holes doesn’t define your season. Then I went out in the next nine holes and was under-par.”

The 69 was a career best for Agriesti, tying for fourth behind medalist Vaughn Harber (66) of DeSales. His previous low was a 72 at Turnberry last year.

The Lions totaled a season-best 303 in the Bob Darwin Memorial to finish third of 12 teams behind Columbus Academy (292) and DeSales (293). Zach Topolosky shot a 74, followed by Ben Hodge (79) and Michael Luper (81).

“I started off the season really well with a couple of runner-up finishes in the first week of the season, but then I had the two 85s in the conference,” Agriesti said. “I’ve recovered greatly and the team is playing well. That was our best score of the year (at the Bob Darwin Memorial).”

Ryan said Agriesti is keeping things in the proper perspective.

“Morgan is unflappable, and of course he’s all business,” Ryan said. “He’s had a hole or two every outing where it blows up, but it doesn’t bother him.

“They had a double bogey (Sept. 3) on (No.) 4, and then came back to shoot a 69. For a lot of kids, their ships would have sailed and they’re out of it. That didn’t happen.”

Agriesti takes his leadership role to heart, as he and Ben Giller — who is out for the first time since his freshman year — are the program’s only seniors.

“When I was younger, I had some good captains like (2021 graduate) Will Meyer,” said Agriesti, who has decided against playing collegiately. “He’d pick us up and take us to the matches or just to go have practice rounds. Now I do that.

“It really meant a lot when I was named captain. We have a young team with a lot of sophomores. I want to help them become not only better golfers but better people.”

