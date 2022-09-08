Agriesti brings mental toughness to the lineup for Bexley

Golf can be a roller-coaster ride for even the best players, and Morgan Agriesti has been making the most of his white-knuckle senior season with the Bexley boys squad.

Agriesti’s potential was on display with a 69 in the Bob Darwin Memorial during a drizzly 18 holes Sept. 3 at Westchester. It was the Lions’ annual invitational, and Agriesti came away with the right shots.

They haven’t fared as well in league play, however, shooting an 85 in each of the first two rounds of the MSL-Ohio Division tournament. The first came Aug. 10 at Westchester and the second Aug. 29 at Turnberry. The final round is Sept. 21 at Denison Golf Club.

“After I had the 85 (on Aug. 29 at Turnberry), I knew I had to get better mentally,” Agriesti said. “I’ve had my swing all year, but I’ve been struggling mentally. I want to keep a positive attitude, push myself and not give up.”

