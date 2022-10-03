Aggies Wrap Up Day One of Golf’s Iconic Classic

LIVE SCORING AND RESULTS

LAS CRUCES, NM –

NM State Women’s golf sits in sixth place after one round at the Golf Iconic Classic. The Lone tournament in Las Cruces for the Women’s program, NM State can still make a run up the leaderboard. The Aggies sit just four shots behind third-place Campbell and ten shots behind Pepperdine, who leads the field.

For the second straight tournament, NM State sits near the top of the birdie leaderboard. After the opening round, the five players in the Aggie lineup combined for 14 birdies. As individuals, Meiji Tungrapunvong, Marley Moncada and Alex Quihuis have added eight birdies.

After two straight top-ten finishes to open the season, Alison Gastelum once again finds herself in prime position to make a run. Gastelum sits in a tie for seventh place after shooting 71 (-1) in the opening round. Gastelum’s five birdies lead all NM State players and are tied for second-most in the field.

Quihuis, Tungprapunvong, and Valentina Origel sit right behind Gastelum with four birdies apiece. Origel remains inside the top twenty after the opening day, posting a 73 (+1) at the NMSU Golf Course. Tungprapunvong

Pepperdine, who won the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, leads the Golf Iconic Classic after 18 holes. The Waves sit four-under after the opening round and hold a ten-stroke lead over the Aggies.

Round One Notes

There was intermittent rain throughout the opening round of the Golf Iconic Classic.

All eight members of the NM State team will compete in the field this week.

Marley Moncada and Alex Quihuis played in their first rounds of the season.

and played in their first rounds of the season. Alison Gastelum once again sits inside the top ten, finishing in a tie for seventh after one round.

once again sits inside the top ten, finishing in a tie for seventh after one round. Meiji Tungprapunvong , Valentina Origel and Kaylee Chen also remain inside the top twenty after the opening round. Tungprapunvong shot an even 72 to tie for 11th, while Origel and Chen are tied for 16th after firing a pair of 73s (+1).

, and also remain inside the top twenty after the opening round. Tungprapunvong shot an even 72 to tie for 11th, while Origel and Chen are tied for 16th after firing a pair of 73s (+1). Jasmine Leovao of Long Beach State leads the individuals after one day, shooting a 67 (-5)

Tuesday’s second round will once again begin with a shotgun start. The Aggies grouping for the second round will include Oral Roberts and Cal Poly.

NM State on the Leaderboard | After 18 holes (36 holes remaining)

