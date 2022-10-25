Aggies suspended 3 football players indefinitely, sources said

Mired in a three-game losing streak, Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three players, all true freshmen, for violating team rules, sources told ESPN.

TexAgs.com was the first to report the suspensions, which sources told ESPN stem from a postgame locker room incident.

The suspended players are defensive back Denver Harris, receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams.

This is the second time this season that Texas A&M has handed down suspensions to members of its highly touted 2022 signing class, which was ranked No. 1 nationally by ESPN. Receiver Evan Stewart and defensive back Deyon Bouie, along with Marshall and Harris, were suspended for the Miami game for what sources told ESPN was related to a curfew violation.



The Aggies (3-4) have struggled after starting the season ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll. They lost 17-14 to Appalachian State at home in Week 2 and rebounded to win their next two games against Miami and Arkansas, but then proceeded to lose their next three to Mississippi State, Alabama and South Carolina.

At the root of the Aggies’ struggles has been an offense ranked 109th nationally in scoring (21.9 points per game). Texas A&M has gone nine consecutive games dating back to last season without scoring more than 24 points against an FBS opponent.

Injuries have also plagued the Aggies. Coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that Offensive linemen Bryce Foster, Aki Ogunbiyi and Jordan Spasojevic-Moko would all miss the rest of the season. Quarterback Haynes King was injured last week against South Carolina, and freshman Conner Weigman finished the game. Fisher said Monday that King should play this weekend against the Rebels.

Texas A&M was already without quarterback Max Johnson, who broke a bone in his throwing hand in the loss to Mississippi State, and top receiver Ainias Smith, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in September.

The Aggies face No. 15 Ole Miss at home on Saturday.