Aggies S Antonio Johnson Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock

With the college football season over and the NFL season getting ready for the conference championships, 28 NFL teams are in their offseason and preparing for the future.

Part of the offseason process is of course mock drafts, which will be done almost ad nauseam until the actual NFL draft in April.

For the Texas A&M Aggies, they might be poised to have their first back-to-back drafts with players selected in the first round since a stretch from 2011-2017 which saw an Aggie go in the first round of every draft.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button