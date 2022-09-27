Aggies in the NFL – Week Three

There are currently 12 former Aggies on NFL rosters or practice squads. See how each of them did in Week 3 of the NFL Season.

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals – Davis is entering his fifth season in the NFL and his third with the Bengals. Davis played a total of three special teams snaps but did not record a stat during Cincinnati’s 27-12 win over the New York Jets.

Tipa Galeai, LB, Green Bay Packers – Galeai is Entering his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Galeai played on 20 special teams snaps, recording one tackle during Green Bay’s 14-12 win over Tampa Bay.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders – Larsen is entering his seventh season in the NFL and his second with the Commanders. He was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List prior to the season and is not eligible to return until Week 5.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers – Leavitt is entering his fifth season in the NFL and his first with the Packers after signing with the team in free agency. Leavitt played a total of 20 special teams snaps, making one tackle during Green Bay’s 14-12 win over Tampa Bay.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers – Love is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Love did not appear during Green Bay’s 27-10 win over Chicago.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – Scales is entering his eighth year in the NFL and his seventh with the Bears. Scales played on nine special teams snaps during Chicago’s 23-20 win over Houston.

Nick Vigil, LB, Arizona Cardinals – Vigil is in his seventh season in the NFL and his first with Arizona after signing with the team in free agency. Vigil played 18 defensive snaps and a further nine snaps on special teams, recording three tackles during the Cardinals’ 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Los Angeles Rams – Wagner is in his 11th NFL season and his first with the Rams. Wagner played 82 defensive snaps and made nine tackles during the Rams’ 20-12 win over Arizona.

Practice Squads

Dominik Eberle, K, Detroit Lions – Eberle is in his third year in the NFL and his first with the Lions after signing to the team’s practice squad before Week 1. Eberle was not active for Detroit’s 28-24 loss to Minnesota.

Deven Thompson WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Thompkins is in his first season with the NFL, making the Bucs’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Thompkins was not active for Tampa Bay’s 14-12 loss to Green Bay.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Thompson is in his fourth year in the NFL and his first with the Seahawks, making the team’s practice squad after signing with Seattle in free agency. Thompson was not active for Seattle’s 27-23 loss to Atlanta.

Derek Wright WR, Carolina Panthers – Wright is in his first season with the NFL, making the Panthers’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Wright was not active for Carolina’s 22-14 win over New Orleans.

