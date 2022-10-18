Aggies in the NFL – Week Six

There are currently 11 former Aggies on NFL rosters or practice squads. See how each of them did in Week 6 of the NFL Season.

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals – Davis is entering his fifth season in the NFL and his third with the Bengals. Davis played three special teams snaps but did not record a stat during Cincinnati’s 30-26 win over New Orleans.

Tipa Galeai, LB, Green Bay Packers – Galeai is Entering his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Galeai was placed on injured reserve prior to Green Bay’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets and is ineligible to return to the active roster for four weeks.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders – Larsen is entering his seventh season and his second with the Commanders. Larsen played all 57 Offensive snaps and a further three snaps on special teams during Washington’s 12-7 win over Chicago.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers – Leavitt is entering his fifth season in the NFL and his first with the Packers after signing with the team in free agency. Leavitt played a total of 20 special teams snaps, registering one tackle during Green Bay’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers – Love is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Love played four Offensive snaps during Green Bay’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets, completing two passes on four attempts for eight yards.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – Scales is entering his eighth year in the NFL and his seventh with the Bears. Scales played on five special teams snaps but did not record a stat during Chicago’s 12-7 loss to Washington.

Nick Vigil, LB, Arizona Cardinals – Vigil is in his seventh season in the NFL and his first with Arizona after signing with the team in free agency. Vigil was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 5 and is ineligible to return to the active roster for another three weeks.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Los Angeles Rams – Wagner is in his 11th NFL season and his first with the Rams. Wagner played all 44 defensive snaps and a further six snaps on special teams during the Rams’ 24-10 win over Carolina, recording seven tackles in the contest.

Practice Squads

Deven Thompson WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Thompkins is in his first season with the NFL, making the Bucs’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Thompkins was inactive during Tampa Bay’s 20-18 loss to Pittsburgh.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Thompson is in his fourth year in the NFL and his first with the Seahawks, making the team’s practice squad after signing with Seattle in free agency. Thompson was not active for Seattle’s 19-9 win over Arizona.

Derek Wright WR, Carolina Panthers – Wright is in his first season with the NFL, making the Panthers’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Wright was inactive for Carolina’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

