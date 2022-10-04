Aggies in the NFL – Week Four

There are currently 12 former Aggies on NFL rosters or practice squads. See how each of them did in Week 4 of the NFL Season.

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals – Davis is in his fifth season in the NFL and his third with the Bengals. Davis played a total of three special teams snaps but did not record a stat during Cincinnati’s 27-15 win over Miami.

Dominik Eberle, K, Detroit Lions – Eberle is in his third year in the NFL and his first with the Lions. Eberle was signed to the active roster after spending the first three weeks of the season on Detroit’s practice squad. Eberle went 1-of-1 on field goals, hitting from 49 yards out, in addition to going 2-of-4 on PATs during Detroit’s 48-45 loss to Seattle.

Tipa Galeai, LB, Green Bay Packers – Galeai is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Galeai played on 21 special teams snaps but did not record a stat during Green Bay’s 27-24 win over New England.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders – Larsen is in his seventh season and his second with the Commanders. He was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List prior to the season and is not eligible to return until Week 5.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers – Leavitt is in his fifth season in the NFL and his first with the Packers after signing with the team in free agency. Leavitt played a total of 24 special teams snaps but did not record a stat during Green Bay’s 27-24 win over New England.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers – Love is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Love but did not appear during Green Bay’s 27-24 win over New England.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – Scales is in his eighth year in the NFL and his seventh with the Bears. Scales played on nine special teams snaps during Chicago’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

Nick Vigil, LB, Arizona Cardinals – Vigil is in his seventh season in the NFL and his first with Arizona after signing with the team in free agency. Vigil played four defensive snaps and one snap on special teams, registering two tackles and a pass deflection during Arizona’s 26-16 win over Carolina.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Los Angeles Rams – Wagner is in his 11th NFL season and his first with the Rams. Wagner played all 50 defensive snaps and made 10 tackles during the Rams’ 24-9 loss to San Francisco.

Practice Squads

Deven Thompson WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Thompkins is in his first season with the NFL, making the Bucs’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Thompkins was not active for Tampa Bay’s 41-31 loss to Kansas City.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Thompson is in his fourth year in the NFL and his first with the Seahawks, making the team’s practice squad after signing with Seattle in free agency. Thompson was not active for Seattle’s 48-45 win over Detroit.

Derek Wright WR, Carolina Panthers – Wright is in his first season with the NFL, making the Panthers’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Wright was not active for Carolina’s 26-16 loss to Arizona.

– USU –