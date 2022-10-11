Aggies in the NFL – Week Five

There are currently 11 former Aggies on NFL rosters or practice squads. See how each of them did in Week 5 of the NFL Season.

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals – Davis is in his fifth season in the NFL and his third with the Bengals. Davis played two special teams snaps but did not record a stat during Cincinnati’s 19-17 loss to Baltimore.

Tipa Galeai, LB, Green Bay Packers – Galeai is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Galeai played on 13 special teams snaps and recorded one tackle in Green Bay’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders – Larsen is in his seventh season and his second with the Commanders. Larsen was activated off the Reserve/PUP List and made his season debut on Sunday, playing three special teams snaps during Washington’s 21-17 loss to Tennessee.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers – Leavitt is in his fifth season in the NFL and his first with the Packers after signing with the team in free agency. Leavitt played a total of 17 special teams snaps but did not record a stat during Green Bay’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers – Love is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Love but did not appear during Green Bay’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – Scales is in his eighth year in the NFL and his seventh with the Bears. Scales played on six special teams snaps during Chicago’s 29-22 loss to Minnesota.

Nick Vigil, LB, Arizona Cardinals – Vigil is in his seventh season in the NFL and his first with Arizona after signing with the team in free agency. Vigil was placed on injured reserve prior to Arizona’s 20-17 loss to Philadelphia and is ineligible to return to the active roster for four weeks.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Los Angeles Rams – Wagner is in his 11th NFL season and his first with the Rams. Wagner played all 55 defensive snaps, recording six tackles, one QB hit and a pass deflection during the Rams’ 22-10 loss to Dallas.

Practice Squads

Deven Thompson WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Thompkins is in his first season in the NFL, making the Bucs’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Thompkins was elevated to the active roster but was inactive during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over Atlanta.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Thompson is in his fourth year in the NFL and his first with the Seahawks, making the team’s practice squad after signing with Seattle in free agency. Thompson was not active for Seattle’s 39-32 loss to New Orleans.

Derek Wright WR, Carolina Panthers – Wright is in his first season in the NFL, making the Panthers’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Wright was elevated to the active roster but did not see the field during Carolina’s 37-15 loss to San Francisco.

– USU –