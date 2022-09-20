Aggies in the NFL – Week 2

There are currently 13 former Aggies on NFL rosters or practice squads. See how each of them did in Week 1 of the NFL Season.

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals – Davis is entering his fifth season in the NFL and his third with the Bengals. Davis played a total of five special teams snaps but did not record a stat during Cincinnati’s 20-17 loss to Dallas.

Tipa Galeai, LB, Green Bay Packers – Galeai is Entering his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Galeai played a total of 15 special teams snaps, recording one tackle during Green Bay’s 27-10 win over Chicago.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders – Larsen is Entering his seventh season… He was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List prior to the season and is not eligible to return until Week 5.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers – Leavitt is entering his fifth season in the NFL and his first with the Packers after signing with the team in free agency. Leavitt played a total of 15 special teams snaps, recording two solo tackles in Green Bay’s 27-10 win over Chicago.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers – Love is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Love did not appear during Green Bay’s 27-10 win over Chicago.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – Scales is entering his eighth year in the NFL and his seventh with the Bears. Scales played on six special teams snaps and recorded one tackle during Chicago’s 27-10 loss to Green Bay.

Nick Vigil, LB, Arizona Cardinals – Vigil is in his seventh season in the NFL and his first with Arizona after signing with the team in free agency. Vigil played 26 defensive snaps and further seven snaps on special teams during Arizona’s 29-23 overtime win over Las Vegas. Vigil recorded five tackles in the contest, including one for loss.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Los Angeles Rams – Wagner is in his 11th NFL season and his first with the Rams. The six-time All-Pro played all 61 defensive snaps in Los Angeles’ 31-27 win over Atlanta, recording seven tackles, including one sack, one TFL and a QB hit.

Practice Squads

Dominik Eberle, K, Detroit Lions – Eberle is in his third year in the NFL and his first with the Lions after signing to the team’s practice squad before Week 1. Eberle was not active for Detroit’s 36-27 win over Washington.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Baltimore Ravens – Fackrell is in his seventh season in the NFL and his first with the Ravens after signing to the team’s practice squad before Week 1. Fackrell was not active for Baltimore’s 42-38 loss to Miami.

Deven Thompson WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Thompkins is in his first season with the NFL, making the Bucs’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Thompkins was not active for Tampa Bay’s 20-10 win over New Orleans.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Thompson is in his fourth year in the NFL and his first with the Seahawks, making the team’s practice squad after signing with Seattle in free agency. Thompson was not active for Seattle’s 27-7 loss to San Francisco.

Derek Wright WR, Carolina Panthers – Wright is in his first season with the NFL, making the Panthers’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Wright was not active for Carolina’s 19-16 loss to the New York Giants.

