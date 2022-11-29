Aggies in the NFL – Week 12

There are currently 11 former Aggies on NFL rosters or practice squads. See how each of them did in Week 12 of the NFL Season.

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals – Davis is in his fifth season in the NFL and his third with the Bengals. Davis did not record a stat during five snaps on special teams in Cincinnati’s 20-16 win over Tennessee.

Tipa Galeai, LB, Green Bay Packers – Galeai is his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Galeai was placed on injured reserve prior to Week Six and has yet to return to the active roster.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders – Larsen is in his seventh season in the NFL and his second with the Commanders. Larsen played all 62 Offensive snaps in Washington’s 19-13 win over Atlanta.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers – Leavitt is in his fifth season in the NFL and his first with the Packers after signing with the team in free agency. Leavitt played on 25 special teams snaps and recorded one tackle during Green Bay’s 40-33 loss to Philadelphia.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers – Love is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Love played a total of 10 Offensive snaps across two drives during Green Bay’s 40-33 loss to Philadelphia, finishing with a stat line of 6-of-9 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown. Love’s passer rating of 146.8 was second among all quarterbacks in week 12.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – Scales is in his eighth year in the NFL and his seventh with the Bears. Scales played on seven special teams snaps but did not record a stat in Chicago’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets.

Nick Vigil, LB, Arizona Cardinals – Vigil is in his seventh season in the NFL and his first with Arizona after signing with the team in free agency. Vigil was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 5 and has yet to return to the active roster.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Los Angeles Rams – Wagner is in his 11th NFL season and his first with the Rams. The six-time All-Pro linebacker played all 76 defensive snaps in the Rams’ 26-10 loss to Kansas City, finishing with six tackles and one pass deflection.

Practice Squads

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Thompkins is in his first season with the NFL, making the Bucs’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Thompkins was inactive for Tampa Bay’s 23-17 overtime loss to Cleveland.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Thompson is in his fourth year in the NFL and his first with the Seahawks, making the team’s practice squad after signing with Seattle in free agency. Thompson was inactive for Seattle’s 40-34 overtime loss to Las Vegas.

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers – Wright is in his first season with the NFL, making the Panthers’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Wright was inactive for Carolina’s 23-10 win over Denver.

