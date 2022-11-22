Aggies in the NFL – Week 11

There are currently 11 former Aggies on NFL rosters or practice squads. See how each of them did in Week 11 of the NFL Season.

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals – Davis is in his fifth season in the NFL and his third with the Bengals. Davis did not record a stat during 14 snaps on special teams in Cincinnati’s 37-30 win over Pittsburgh.

Tipa Galeai, LB, Green Bay Packers – Galeai is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Galeai was placed on injured reserve prior to Week Six and has yet to return to the active roster.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders – Larsen is in his seventh season and his second with the Commanders. Larsen played all 68 Offensive snaps in Washington’s 23-10 win over Houston.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers – Leavitt is entering his fifth season in the NFL and his first with the Packers after signing with the team in free agency. Leavitt played 16 special teams snaps, recording one tackle during Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to Tennessee.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers – Love is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Love did not appear during Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to Tennessee.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – Scales is in his eighth year in the NFL and his seventh with the Bears. Scales played on nine special teams snaps but did not record a stat in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to Atlanta.

Nick Vigil, LB, Arizona Cardinals – Vigil is in his seventh season in the NFL and his first with Arizona after signing with the team in free agency. Vigil was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 5 and has yet to return to the active roster.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Los Angeles Rams – Wagner is in his 11th NFL season and his first with the Rams. Wagner played all 57 defensive snaps and a further eight snaps on special teams in the Rams’ 27-20 loss to New Orleans. Wagner recorded 11 tackles in the contest.

Practice Squads

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Thompkins is in his first season with the NFL, making the Bucs’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Thompkins and the Buccaneers were on bye in week 11.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Thompson is in his fourth year in the NFL and his first with the Seahawks, making the team’s practice squad after signing with Seattle in free agency. Thompson and the Seahawks were on a bye in week 11.

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers – Wright is in his first season with the NFL, making the Panthers’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Wright was inactive for Carolina’s 13-3 loss to Baltimore.

– USU –