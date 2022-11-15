Aggies in the NFL – Week 10

There are currently 11 former Aggies on NFL rosters or practice squads. See how each of them did in Week 10 of the NFL Season.

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals – Davis is in his fifth season in the NFL and his third with the Bengals. Davis and the Bengals were on a bye in Week 10.

Tipa Galeai, LB, Green Bay Packers – Galeai is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Galeai was placed on injured reserve prior to Week Six and has yet to return to the active roster.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders – Larsen is in his seventh season and his second with the Commanders. Larsen played all 83 Offensive snaps in Washington’s 32-21 win over Philadelphia.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers – Leavitt is in his fifth season in the NFL and his first with the Packers after signing with the team in free agency. Leavitt played 20 special teams snaps and recorded two tackles in Green Bay’s 31-28 overtime win over Dallas.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers – Love is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Packers. Love did not appear during Green Bay’s 31-28 overtime win over Dallas.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – Scales is in his eighth year in the NFL and his seventh with the Bears. Scales played on eight special teams snaps but did not record a stat in Chicago’s 31-30 loss to Detroit.

Nick Vigil, LB, Arizona Cardinals – Vigil is in his seventh season in the NFL and his first with Arizona after signing with the team in free agency. Vigil was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 5 and has yet to return to the active roster.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Los Angeles Rams – Wagner is in his 11th NFL season and his first with the Rams. The six-time First Team All-Pro played 68 defensive snaps and further eight snaps on special teams, recording one sack, one tackle-for-loss and a quarterback hit to go along with nine total tackles in the Rams’ 27-17 loss th Arizona.

Practice Squads

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Thompkins is in his first season with the NFL, making the Bucs’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Thompkins was inactive during Tampa Bay’s 21-16 win over Seattle in Munich, Germany.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Thompson is in his fourth year in the NFL and his first with the Seahawks, making the team’s practice squad after signing with Seattle in free agency. Thompson was not active for Seattle’s 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany.

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers – Wright is in his first season with the NFL, making the Panthers’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. Wright was inactive for Carolina’s 25-15 win over Atlanta.

