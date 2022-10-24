Aggies Edge Volleyball In Five Sets

GREENSBORO, NC – Setters Annabelle Schall and Noe Gaeta and outside hitter Katie Lanz all posted double-doubles but it wasn’t enough as UNCW lost in five sets for a second straight day at North Carolina A&T on Sunday at Moore Gymnasium.

The Aggies, who have won their last four outings, pushed their record to 9-13 overall and 5-7 in the CAA. The Seahawks, meanwhile, fell to 3-16 on the season and 1-9 in the league.

The Seahawks held a 2-1 lead after three sets following a 25-21 win in the third set, however, NC A&T captured the fourth set by an identical score. In the fifth set, the Aggies got off to a quick start and led 8-6 at the turn. UNCW faced three match points before falling, 15-12.

Schall finished the match with 30 assists and 10 digs for her eighth double-double while Gaeta, a freshman, notched her first double-double with career-highs of 25 assists and 10 digs.

Lanz held team-high honors with 13 kills and chipped in 18 digs for her fifth double-double effort of the season.

Ashley Thompson a senior, led the Seahawks with a career-high 24 digs.

UNCW sophomore Emily Hanlon finished with a career-high 11 kills and Brooke Hanshumaker a senior, added 12.

Naiya Sawtelle, who posted a double-double that included 13 digs, held match-high honors for the Aggies with 18 kills and she added four blocks. Hannah Howell joined her in double digits with 13 kills and she rounded out a double-double with 12 digs.

The Aggies, led by Maya Johnson’s seven blocks, controlled the net with a 14-10 advantage in blocks.

UNCW visits Delaware on Oct. 29-30 when it next takes the court.