Aggies Drop Narrow 83-79 Decision to Memphis Tigers – Texas A&M Athletics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points, including 15 in the second half, and junior transfer Julius Marble chipped in a season-high 16 points but it wasn’t enough to Rally the Aggies past Memphis in an 83-79 loss on Saturday at the FedEx Forum.

Down by as many as 13 points in the first half and faced with a 45-36 deficit at halftime, the Aggies posted a Furious second-half rally to grab a one-point advantage with 3:20 left in the game. The Tigers wouldn’t back down, however, and immediately re-took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Taylor IV hit 6-of-16 shots from the floor, including four 3-pointers, and made 9-of-10 from the free throw line as he led all scorers. Marble hit all six of his shots from the field and made 4-of-6 from the free throw line and added five rebounds. Graduate Tyrece Radford posted a game-high 10 rebounds as he went over 600 for his career. Other Aggies with double figure points were sophomores Manny Obaseki with 14 and junior Henry Coleman with 12.

The Aggies out-rebounded the Tigers, 37-26, including 15-6 in Offensive rebounds. Their hard work on the boards led to 18 second-chance points. Texas A&M neared its season high in free throw attempts with 33 trips to the Charity and made 27 for an impressive 82% success rate.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Memphis 83, Texas A&M 79

FedEx Forum (Memphis, Tenn.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

The Maroon & White drop to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in true road games.

Memphis moves to 6-4 in the all-team series.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies outrebounded the Tigers with a 37-26 margin, specifically on the Offensive side, 15-6.

The Maroon & White scored 18 off second chances.

The Aggies had four players finish in double figures for the second consecutive game.

The A&M bench scored 27 points with Manny Obaseki leading the Squad with 14.

leading the Squad with 14. Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Dexter Dennis , Wade Taylor IV , Andre Gordon , Tyrece Radford and Julius Marble for the second time this season (1-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Henry Coleman III

Finished with 12 points to log double figures for the seventh time this season.

Recorded his team-leading seventh dunk of the year.

Julius Marble

Had nine points in the first half.

Passed his season high in points with 16, just shy of his career high of 18.

Tallied double digit points for the second straight game and sixth time this season.

Hauled in five rebounds and added a steal.

Manny Obaseki

Scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half to record a new season high.

Registered double-digit points for the second consecutive game and fourth of the year.

Slammed down his fifth dunk of the season.

Tyrece Radford

Hauled in a season-high 10 rebounds, marking just the second time this season an Aggie tallied double-digit rebounds.

Added eight points and two assists.

Wade Taylor IV

Registered 10 points at the half to lead all players with 25 points to match his career high.

Tied his season high in 3-pointers with four.

Recorded double figures for the eighth time this season and the third time with 20-or-more points.

Logged a career-high 33 minutes of action.

UP NEXT

Men’s basketball will face the Wofford Terriers in Reed Arena Tuesday, December 20th. Tickets are available for half price through our Holiday Hoops promotion at 12thman.com/holidayhoops.