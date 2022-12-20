Aggies Add Much Needed LB Depth

Texas A&M Football Lands 2nd Commitment of the Day

Lightning strikes twice as the Texas A&M football program lands a commitment from the fast rising 3-star Taurean York out of Temple, TX. York is the #74 LB on the 247 composite board but has steadily risen the last few months becoming a possible diamond in the rough. York had offers from Baylor, Colorado, Ole Miss, SMU and 10 other schools. He will have the opportunity to start early as he adds depth to the depleted linebacker room.

York was all over the field during his senior year anchoring the defense with 120 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, 6 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. He finished off his career in high school with 435 total tackles, 47 tackles for a loss and 15 sacks. York started on Varsity for his 6A team for all 4 years. From 2020-2022 he was Texas 12-6A Defensive MVP and was also a track star.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12338822/637e3bda66558e0b1000d3cb

At 6’0″ and 217 lbs, York shoots to the ball like a Missile and finishes off strong. York has great speed and awareness for the ball. He has a nice pop to his tackles bringing down people with ease. He will be deadly if he can put on some more weight and keep the speed that he has now. The Aggies have picked up a much needed position hours before the Early Signing Period. York was one of the players in attendance for the huge Texas A&M football recruiting weekend these past few days.

https://247sports.com/player/taurean-york-46097725/

With York’s addition, the Aggies move up to 16 in the 247 2023 recruiting rankings. Jimbo seems to be on a roll and picking up steam. We will continue to see more players commit and hopefully land another top 10 class this year as things wrap up on Early Signing Day.